Hydrogen fuel pump in Vancouver is one of 10 funded by the B.C. government in 2020. (Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association)

Hydrogen fuel pump in Vancouver is one of 10 funded by the B.C. government in 2020. (Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association)

B.C. targets heavy trucking for next hydrogen fuel development

Mixing with natural gas part of Canada’s first hydrogen strategy

Having joined the international push to reach “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, the B.C. government is banking on hydrogen production for fuel to replace gasoline, diesel and natural gas.

Energy Minister Bruce Ralston released B.C.’s hydrogen strategy in Vancouver Tuesday, calling it the first one in Canada. Flanked by hydrogen industry players who have joined a government partnership, Ralston said the first priority is getting a foothold for hydrogen vehicles in commercial trucking.

Electric passenger vehicles and charging stations are becoming more common, but there are few places to fuel up a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle. Ralston announced $10 million last September to finance development of the industry, including 10 filling stations in B.C.

Battery mass and charging time are significant limitations for large transport trucks using electric motors, and fewer filling stations are needed for established freight hauling routes, Ralston said: “We think the next frontier is in the heavy duty market.”

The B.C. government’s greenhouse gas emission targets for 2030 and 2050 are expected to require large-scale commercial use of hydrogen as fuel to reduce carbon fuel use in transportation, heating, industrial processing and other energy-intensive industries.

more to come…

Alternative energyBC politicsClimate change

Previous story
Customers still masking up at many B.C. businesses as provincial mask mandate eases

Just Posted

Surrey Police Board on a patio at city hall, in a photo posted to surreypolice.ca.
Four Surrey Police Board members re-appointed

A group of A.H.P. Matthew Elementary students won a national Minecraft competition. (Surrey Schools photo)
VIDEO: Surrey students win national Minecraft competition

A house in Fleetwood goes up in flames Monday night. The home at 94th Avenue and 154A Street became a crime scene after one victim was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)
VIDEO: Homicide team called after five-year-old child found dead in Surrey house fire

Tyler Joe Miller in a promo photo.
Surrey’s Tyler Joe Miller now a top-three finalist in ‘Top of the Country’ music contest