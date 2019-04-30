B.C. NDP keeps secret ballot vote for union certifications

Labour code changes aim to protect workers from contract flipping

The B.C. government has opted to keep secret ballot votes in union certifications, but is moving to make union organizing easier.

Labour Minister Harry Bains introduced amendments to the Labour Relations Code Tuesday that he says will protect employees who are joining a union or are facing a change of employer through contract flipping.

“Highlights of this bill include maintaining the current secret ballot vote for union certification, but improving the certification process with shorter timelines and better protection against illegal interference in employees’ democratic rights to union representation, protecting union certification and collective agreement rights for employees in specified sectors who are affected by contract re-tendering,” Bains told the legislature.

B.C. remains the only Canadian province to require a vote to certify a union, rather than the “card check” policy that allows unions to sign up more than 50 per cent of potential members. Bains said the changes will reduce the time it takes for certification to be determined.

READ MORE: Keep secret ballot for union certification, experts advise

Contract flipping has been a feature of contracted senior care facilities for many years, with some employees having to re-apply multiple times for the same job as employers change. The amendments are designed to preserve successorship rights for those employees, and those of security services, food services and bus transportation services.

The legislation also aims to make it more difficult for one union to “raid” another to sign up its members, as the B.C. Nurses’ Union absorbed licensed practical nurses in 2012.

more to come…

Previous story
B.C. set to raise working age from 12 to 16, except for ‘light work’ at 14

Just Posted

No foul play suspected after body found in White Rock park

RCMP investigating after body discovered Tuesday morning

Series gives behind-the-scenes look at paramedics in Surrey and beyond

Ten-episode Knowledge Network show sheds light on opioid crisis, language barriers and other struggles

‘This is our everything’: South Surrey farmer

Pumpkin patch operator fears long-term impacts of emissions from galvanizing plant

Surrey councillor wants to ban single-use plastic bags, straws

Locke says banning or reducing single-use items ‘an important step in the evolution of waste diversion’

VIDEO: Surrey RCMP investigating alleged kidnapping attempt

Woman films her interaction with truck drive on dark Surrey street

VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues Canadians stranded on Vancouver Island beach

The pair had to abandon ship after their boat took on water

Last day to bid for a BC Ferries boat

The highest bid as of 11 a.m was $120,00 for the Howe Sound Queen

B.C. NDP keeps secret ballot vote for union certifications

Labour code changes aim to protect workers from contract flipping

Needs more salt: Kootenay goats lured away from B.C. highways with diversionary licks

It’s hoped the unique solution protects local herds

Canada’s Viola Desmond $10 bill named best banknote in the world

Bill marks growing recognition of first black person to appear on regularly circulating Canadian banknote

B.C. woman looks for spot to show overdose display blessed by Pope

Judith Conway created a large display representing people who have died from opioid overdoses

5 to start your day

Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Abbotsford, watering restrictions in effect May 1 and more

Spirit of BC ferry out of commission for 10 more days

The vessel was damaged on Saturday during high winds

Story of Thailand cave boys’ rescue coming to Netflix

Netflix says it will join with production company for Crazy Rich Asians to make a film about dramatic rescue

Most Read