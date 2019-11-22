(File)

B.C. man, two firms duped investors with $5-million Ponzi scheme, regulator says

Investors were told that Todd Norman John Bezzasso’s company was hired to distribute alcohol in B.C.

The B.C. Securities Commission panel has found that a man and two companies operating in the province committed fraud against investors through a Ponzi scheme that raised about $5 million.

The panel found Todd Norman John Bezzasso raised the money from 85 investors through Bezzaz Holdings Group Ltd. and Nexus Global Trading Ltd.

A commission news release said Friday that investors were told Nexus was contracted to distribute alcohol in B.C. and that Bezzazo sold a variety of products including health supplements and e-cigarettes.

It says investors were promised rates of return between five and 30 per cent, but the panel found Bezzasso was actually operating the Ponzi scheme and investors funds were used to pay earlier investors.

The panel also found that Richmond resident Wei Kai Liao, known as Kevin Liao, committed fraud, sold securities and acted as an advisor for some of those investors.

The panel says it will impose sanctions after hearing submissions from the commission staff and respondents.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Algae bloom killing farmed fish on Vancouver Island’s West Coast

Just Posted

Surrey Santa parade returns to Cloverdale Dec. 1

Popular parade starts at 5 p.m., Big Rigs for Kids rolls to City Hall Plaza after parade

Surrey, province break ground on new supportive housing project

Facility near Green Timbers to include 100 transitional housing units, 30 emergency shelters beds

Surrey’s Lord Tweedsmuir downs Vancouver College to win berth in B.C. high school football JV provincial title game

Cloverdale school to play Victoria’s Mt. Douglas Rams in junior varsity Subway Bowl at B.C. Place

White Rock RCMP launches ‘Safe Place’ for LGBTQ2S community

Police say window decal identifies allies for those seeking shelter from bullying, etc

Surrey cops looking for Guildford groping suspect

Groping is alleged to have happened on Sept. 15, in the 10300-block of 152nd Street

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfits on a budget

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C.’s largest catholic archdiocese names 9 clergymen in sex abuse report; probes ongoing

Vancouver Archdioces presides over 443,000 parishoners in B.C.

Smudging in B.C. classroom did not affect Christian family’s faith, says school district lawyer

Lawyers make closing arguments in a Port Alberni case about the Indigenous cultural practice

Canadian Forces member charged with possessing magic mushrooms in Comox

Master Cpl. Joshua Alexander, with the 407 Maritime Patrol Squadron, facing two drug related charges

Most B.C. residents, including those hit by 2018 storms, not prepared for outages: report

Create an emergency kit, BC Hydro says, and report all outages or downed lines

Study finds microplastics in all remote Arctic beluga whales tested

Lead author Rhiannon Moore says she wasn’t expecting to see so many microplastics so far north

Services needed in B.C. for early-onset Alzheimer’s disease patients: doctor, advocates

More patients are being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at an earlier age

Mission principal saves goat, praised as hero by kindergarten students

“Today I get to be the hero in their eyes, changing the world one stuck goat at a time”

65-million-year-old triceratops fossil arrives in Victoria

Dino Lab Inc. is excavating the fossilized remains of a Triceratops prosus

Most Read