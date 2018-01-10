Logs await milling at a sawmill in Prince George. (Canfor)

B.C. lumber industry applauds Canadian trade action

Canada accuses U.S. of violating international law in many countries

B.C.’s forest products industry is applauding an aggressive legal action filed by the Canadian government Wednesday, a broad complaint against U.S. global trade practices made to the World Trade Organization.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has escalated its trade dispute with Canada, placing duties of up to nine per cent on Canadian paper products, on top of a 20-per-cent tariff on softwood lumber exports applied last spring. The targeted actions come as the U.S. demands sweeping reforms to the North American Free Trade Agreement, covering vehicle manufacturing and other trade.

“B.C.’s lumber producers welcome the government of Canada’s efforts to vigorously defend Canada’s interests in trade relations with the U.S.,” said Susan Yurkovich, president of the B.C. Lumber Trade Council.

“For decades, the Canadian lumber industry has been subject to unfair and unwarranted duties imposed by the U.S. Department of Commerce, and has filed appeals under NAFTA and WTO agreements. We know that when unbiased entities review these unfair trade practices, they have found in Canada’s favour.”

The 32-page complaint to the WTO includes more than 100 examples of U.S. duties on foreign countries, including pipe from China, pasta from Italy and steel products from Korea, India and Brazil and France as well as lumber from Canada.

Previous story
Cash rules tightened for B.C. casinos
Next story
Northern B.C. port breaks records in 2017

Just Posted

OUR VIEW: Passion of Surrey protesters should be celebrated

Agree with them or not, this kind of civic passion is not commonly mustered. It’s healthy. It’s important. It’s needed.

Surrey’s Project Grinch lands 19 arrests

Thieves were targeted over 20 days in December

CEO exits Surrey-based Coast Capital Savings, interim boss named

Outgoing CEO Don Coulter ‘to pursue an opportunity with another financial institution’

‘Realty Reality’ show featuring Cloverdale homes to air next week

Cloverdale homes, businesses, heritage attractions to appear on CHEK TV on Jan. 20

Chris Thornley’s urge to play historic blues bar led to annual benefit concert in Surrey

Blues for the Bank, launched in 2006, returns to Guildford hotel ballroom on Jan. 20

Chris Thornley’s urge to play historic blues bar led to annual benefit concert in Surrey

Blues for the Bank, launched in 2006, returns to Guildford hotel ballroom on Jan. 20

Fernie residents vote for ice rink, where three workers died, to win $250K in Hockeyville upgrades

Kraft Hockeyville competition allows Canadians to vote for which arena deserves $250,000 in upgrades

SLIDE SHOW: Langley hockey match raises money for Children’s Hospital

West Coast Walleyes tangle with B.C. Rockies at Sportsplex

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants acquire ‘dynamic player’ from Edmonton Oil Kings in three-player swap

Surrey product Davis Koch goes to Vancouver for goaltender Todd Scott and forward Brendan Semchuk

Cost coverage of abortion pill doesn’t improve rural access

Ultrasound requirement still a barrier for Agassiz, Harrison, Hope

UPDATED: Stabbing death in Stanley Park was premeditated but random, say police

A 61-year-old man was found on the seawall with stab wounds back in February 2017

Save-On-Foods follows Loblaws and offers $25 bread price fixing reward

The company said they had nothing to do with the scandal

B.C. lumber industry applauds Canadian trade action

Canada accuses U.S. of violating international law in many countries

Northern B.C. port breaks records in 2017

Cargo moving through the Prince Rupert Port Authority grew by 26 per cent from 2016 to 2017

Most Read