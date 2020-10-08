Restaurants like this one in Victoria are getting by on mostly take-out business as winter closes in, and some tourism-dependent businesses have already shut down for good. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. Liberals offer bridge financing, no small business tax for a year

Tourism, hospitality companies may close by Christmas

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson has added to his tax incentive program with a vow to provide bridge financing to fading small businesses and eliminate their business income tax for a year.

The extra relief is urgently needed for tourism and hospitality-related businesses who are saying they will decide by Christmas whether they can carry on in 2021, Wilkinson said at an independent clothing retailer in Delta Oct. 8. He promised a loan guarantee program to help small tourism and hospitality firms keep bank financing going as they struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic.

more to come…

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Landmark Surrey diner set to reopen after lengthy closure caused by COVID

Just Posted

UPDATED: Couple faces 69 charges related to CBSA Surrey immigration fraud investigation

A couple who were directors of Can-Asia Immigration Consulting to make first appearance in Surrey provincial court on Tuesday

Victims sought after alleged pimp arrested in Surrey

Pierre-André Baptiste was arrested at the request of a Montreal-based police service

Chalk-art messages aim to cheer up staff after COVID-19 exposure at Rosemary Heights Elementary

One class at the South Surrey school was sent home to self-isolate earlier this week

Landmark Surrey diner set to reopen after lengthy closure caused by COVID

Recently, it wasn’t clear to customers when, or if, the Round Up would reopen on King George Blvd.

Family, IHIT ask for public’s help after 2018 Surrey shooting death

Sumeet Randhawa was killed in the Oct. 11, 2018 incident

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

B.C. Liberals offer bridge financing, no small business tax for a year

Tourism, hospitality companies may close by Christmas

Bears take the brunt of negative human behaviour in B.C.

Common attractants are garbage, compost piles, birdseed, pet food, berry bushes and fruit trees

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Basketball BC, Fraser Valley Bandits launch partnerships

Abbotsford-based professional basketball team becomes official naming rights partner for leagues

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Canada Post urges holiday shoppers to buy gifts early amid surge in online shopping

Canada Post said it was hiring more than 4,000 temporary seasonal employees,

‘Human error’ led to dam release on Capilano River, killing one: report

Metro Vancouver to review implementing warning system

Nightclubs are banned, but an Abbotsford sex club is open during COVID-19

‘Lifestyle club’ says its pandemic precautions keep participants safe

Most Read