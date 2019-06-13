B.C. Liberal forest critic John Rustad (Hansard TV)

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Reduce stumpage, carbon tax, forest critic John Rustad says

Opposition politicians are calling on B.C. Premier John Horgan to reduce the tax load on forest companies as they deal with log shortages, slumping lumber prices and continued import duties from the United States.

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson and forests critic John Rustad released a letter to Horgan on Thursday, calling for reduction of carbon tax charged to forest companies, and stumpage fees collected by the province for harvesting of timber from Crown land.

“John Horgan needs to hold himself accountable, stop making excuses and stop the job losses in this province,” Rustad said. “At a time when forestry workers across the province should be hard at work, instead they are facing job losses and no paycheques.”

Canfor, Interfor, West Fraser, Tolko and other lumber producers have announced temporary and permanent mill closures across the province in recent weeks, citing the scarcity of sawlogs in the B.C. Interior and a long slide in prices for construction lumber in recent months.

The downturn has spread to oriented strandboard producers. Louisiana Pacific announced Thursday it is shutting down its OSB production facility in Dawson Creek in August, after a similar announcement by Norbord for its OSB plant in 100 Mile House earlier this week.

RELATED: Norbord shutdown affects 160 workers in 100 Mile House

RELATED: Canfor temporarily shutting down sawmills across B.C.

Wilkinson and Rustad are calling on the B.C. government to reduce stumpage and carbon tax on forest companies, their logging contractors and other businesses that depend on the forest industry “until market conditions stabilize.”

Their suggestions include creating a fund for communities hit by the recent closures and curtailments, to put laid-off employees to work on wildfire prevention projects. Fuel load from decades of forest fire suppression has been a factor in recent record fire seasons.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bell joins Rogers with ‘unlimited’ data plans, but not Telus

Just Posted

UPDATE: Pellet gun led to ‘hold and secure’ at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary

Reported firearm near school was in fact a pellet gun, says Surrey RCMP

Cloverdale soccer players head to Italy for Universiade games

Kristen Sakaki and Elizabeth Hicks will play for Team Canada at international tournament

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to speak in Surrey

He’s keynote speaker at Surrey Environment and Business Awards luncheon by Surrey Board of Trade Sept. 17

VIDEO: Surrey sister reacts to stayed charges in sex-assault case profiled in doc movie

‘All I can say is the criminal justice system is so broken – it’s a broken, dinosaur system’

Cities can’t block ride-hailing, transportation minister tells Surrey Board of Trade

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has indicated he doesn’t want to see ride-hailing here in this city

VIDEO: Father of murdered South Surrey girl wants her mother ‘behind bars for life’

Crown wants 16-18 years parole ineligibility, defence calls for 10 years, Lisa Batstone apologizes

Alert issued after person with measles has layover in Vancouver airport

Measles is a highly infectious disease that spreads through the air

Mounties seize hatchet, knife, bat from 15-year-olds on Vancouver Island

Items, said to be for ‘protection,’ seized from youths on early-morning prowl in Nanaimo, B.C.

Chilliwack’s maternity closure a ‘health hazard’ says letter sent to BC Nurses Union

Letter states CGH is creating an unsafe medical and professional environment

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Reduce stumpage, carbon tax, forest critic John Rustad says

London Drugs offers to pay Victoria Remembrance Day costs after funding debate

The pledge comes after council voted to ask federal branches for refunds on police costs

Two cases of feeding bears being investigated in B.C.

This spring also happens to mark the busiest

North Delta happenings: week of June 13

Events and community listings for North Delta

Most Read