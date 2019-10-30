B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver and Environment Minister George Heyman attend ceremony to release CleanBC plan for reducing greenhouse gases in the province, Dec. 5, 2018. (B.C. government)

B.C. government adds to latest greenhouse gas emission targets

George Heyman wants sector-specific targets, reporting

The B.C. government is moving forward with its greenhouse gas reduction program, with new rules for carbon dioxide-intensive parts of the economy and mandatory reporting for the government’s own operations.

Environment Minister George Heyman introduced amendments Wednesday to impose the changes.

“The amendments mandate an interim greenhouse gas emission reduction target, and sector-specific reduction targets to help keep B.C. on track to our 2030 legislated greenhouse gas reduction target,” Heyman told the legislature. “The amendments increase accountability by requiring an annual report on progress to targets, plans to manage climate change risks and expenditures to support both.”

more to come…

