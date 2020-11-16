People watch a youth soccer match, in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, November 7, 2020. B.C. public health orders banning social gatherings are in effect Nov. 7-23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

People watch a youth soccer match, in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, November 7, 2020. B.C. public health orders banning social gatherings are in effect Nov. 7-23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. fields tough COVID-19 questions on urban restrictions

Ban on private social gatherings as business, school carry on

B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is walking a fine line to keep schools and businesses functioning as the province prepares for more big COVID-19 infection numbers from the weekend.

B.C. hit a daily high on Friday, Nov. 13 with 617 new coronavirus cases reported, as the second week of restrictions on the Fraser and Vancouver Coastal health regions began. Orders in effect from Nov. 7 to 23 put a stop to travel for sports and leisure to and from the Lower Mainland, and indoor group fitness and social gatherings at private homes within the two health regions that have seen most of the increased virus spread.

Guidance posted over the weekend clarifies that people living alone can “continue to see one or two members of their pandemic bubble at each other’s homes,” where the pandemic bubble is your household.

Much of the guidance defines what is or isn’t a social gathering. There is no order restricting travel in or out of the Lower Mainland, and work, medical appointments and other essential business carries on during the two weeks of the order. COVID-19 test results will determine if the restrictions are extended past Nov. 23.

Religious services continue with safety plans for a limit of 50 people, and work or family-related travel and car-pooling to school or work is allowed. The guidance answers common questions, such as why Henry has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces.

“Dr. Henry expects everyone who can to use masks, the same way she expects everyone to maintain a safe distance from others, clean their hands and cough into their sleeves,” the guidance documents say.

RELATED: Canada approaches 300,000 COVID-19 cases

RELATED: Second COVID-19 vaccine shows early success

And then there are schools, with classrooms arranged in cohorts to minimize their number of contacts. School transmission is being monitored and the risk has been considered low compared to higher-risk activities.

Q: “Why is it safe for a teacher to be in a classroom of 26 students, but not see a few close friends?”

A: “This order is based on evidence that social gatherings, particularly in household settings but also in other social situations such as gatherings before or after sports events or indoor group physical activities are causing significant COVID-19 transmission.

“People who violate this order bring exposure risks into their home, risks that they latter take with them to their workplaces. We all need to reduce our social interactions so we can keep our schools and workplaces open.”

Restaurants, pubs and movie theatres continue to operate as before. Like classrooms, these are considered controlled settings, where seating is spaced and moving from one seat group to another is not permitted, unlike wedding and funeral receptions where large groups have not been effectively regulated.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian companies uncover market for mask accessories amid COVID-19
Next story
ICBC tests walk-in driver licence visits for Victoria, Surrey

Just Posted

Lindsay Rempel (left), the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper Program manager, and Melanie Yzerman, a program volunteer, register families for the hamper program outside the Cloverdale Community Kitchen. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Christmas Hamper Program in urgent need of donations

Hamper program serves seniors and families across Surrey, Langley, and White Rock

The Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank recently added a massive tented area stretched up and between two shipping canisters in order to continue to serve people outside during the winter. The need for the food bank continues to increase, says its director Matthew Campbell. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
‘Crazy’ increase in demand for food bank in Cloverdale

Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank serves people in Langley, Delta, Surrey, White Rock

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia is based in Surrey. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Police watchdog looks into injury complaint after Surrey RCMP arrest

Man was under arrest for assault, there was a struggle and he was taken into custody

Image from video of the 2019 Coats for Kids campaign. (Youtube.com)
Surrey-area HAVAN members collect Coats For Kids, plus toys, money and more

Homebuilders association’s 25th annual campaign ends Dec. 12

A COVID-19 outbreak at White Rock Seniors Village has grown exponentially. (Google Street View Image)
COVID-19 outbreak numbers at White Rock care home near 40

Company confirms 23 residents, 16 staff infected as of Nov. 15

Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Province’s pandemic death toll is inching towards 300 people

Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Special weather statement in effect for Coquihalla, Highway 3

It is estimated that 10 to 15 cm of snow will accumulate over a relatively short period of time

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

ICBC sells its products through a network of 900 private insurance brokers around B.C., and also operates the province’s driver licensing division at selected locations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
ICBC tests walk-in driver licence visits for Victoria, Surrey

Kamloops, Richmond, Burnaby part of pilot starting Nov. 23

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Black Press Media)
Prenatal care remains key amid COVID, B.C. expert says, as U.S. studies show heightened risk

Two U.S. studies point to a higher risk of more severe symptoms, premature birth

Chilliwack school board trustee Barry Neufeld at the board’s last meeting before the Oct. 20, 2018 election. (Paul Henderson/ Black Press file)
Chilliwack-Hope community award program faces backlash for honouring controversial school trustee

MP Mark Strahl says the only criteria for the award was a nomination from the community

Abbotsford Christian Middle School is temporarily closed due to several COVID-19 cases.
Middle school in Abbotsford closed due to COVID-19

All staff and students from Abbotsford Christian School required to self-isolate

The Canucks ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey unveiled on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (NHL)
VIDEO: Canucks unveil redesigned jersey as part of NHL’s ‘Reverse Retro’ collection

Jersey will be available for purchase on Dec. 1, 2020

Most Read