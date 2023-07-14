Gantry cranes sit idle above cruise ships and stacks of cargo containers at port during a strike by International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers in the province in Vancouver on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Work has resumed at British Columbia ports after both sides of the strike agreed to a tentative deal Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Gantry cranes sit idle above cruise ships and stacks of cargo containers at port during a strike by International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers in the province in Vancouver on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Work has resumed at British Columbia ports after both sides of the strike agreed to a tentative deal Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. cargo flow should be normal in days after port strike: researcher

A logistics researcher says it should take only days for cargo flow to return to pre-strike levels at B.C. ports after a 13-day work stoppage ended with a tentative deal.

But Simon Fraser University Prof. Peter V. Hall says the port employers need to work with the union on significant long-term “structural changes” such as training to deal with the onset of automation.

Hall says he hopes the tentative agreement between the B.C. Maritime Employers Association and International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada that was announced Thursday includes some sort of commitment towards that goal, since ports including Vancouver will face challenges on that front.

Port workers were back on the job Thursday afternoon, with the BCMEA saying more than 500 were being dispatched at Vancouver’s inner harbour by 8 a.m. today.

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s operations dashboard this morning shows the Centerm, Vanterm, Deltaport and Fraser Surrey terminals all “operating normally,” with truck waiting times for loading and unloading ranging from 20 minutes to one hour and 13 minutes.

The union, which represents 7,400 workers in the job action that began July 1, has not yet commented on the pact.

The agreement, which the BCMEA says lasts four years, is subject to ratification by members of both the union and the maritime employers, and no additional details have been released.

Federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan said Thursday that the strike that had snarled trade worth billions was over and thanked both sides.

But he and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in a statement that the extent of the disruption showed the importance of the relationship between industry and labour, and that Canada’s “supply chains and our economy depend on it.”

The tentative agreement to end the strike came after O’Regan ordered a mediator to issue terms for a settlement, saying the gap in the deadlocked talks was “not sufficient to justify a continued work stoppage.”

READ ALSO: Work resuming as tentative 4-year deal reached in B.C. port strike

READ ALSO: Railway shipments plummet amid B.C. port strike, hurting small businesses

economyLabourPorts

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada set to end domestic subsidies for unabated fossil-fuel production
Next story
Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales up 1.2% at $72.9 billion in May

Just Posted

Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey Hospitals Foundation report calls for locally-led health care task force

Room pictured is the one intended for the homelessness service hub at the Church of the Holy Trinity in White Rock. The wall to the left is the dividing wall between the daycare centre next door. (Sobia Moman photo)
Opening of homelessness service hub in White Rock delayed by pushback

A view of Surrey’s docks on the Fraser. (File photo)
Surrey Board of Trade anxious about dock strike’s residual damage to local businesses

Students pose for a photo in front of the mural. (Photo: surreyschools.ca)
Surrey student’s mural on shipping container promotes inclusivity