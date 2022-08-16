People shop for produce and seafood at the Granville Island Market in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

People shop for produce and seafood at the Granville Island Market in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

As inflation stays hot across Canada, here’s a look at how much some items cost

As food costs skyrocket, some other household products and services are not following suit

Canada’s inflation rate fell from its near 40-year high of 8.1 per cent in June to 7.6 per cent in July, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.

The easing was largely attributable to gas prices, which have dropped in recent weeks, but similar relief has not extended to food costs.

The latest consumer price index data showed food prices at grocery stores rose at the fastest pace since August 1981, with prices up by 9.9 per cent on a year-over-year basis compared with 9.4 per cent the previous month.

Here’s a look at how much some prices have gone up between July 2021 and July 2022 at the grocery store:

– Fats and oils (for example, olive oil): 28.6 per cent

– Pasta products: 20.0 per cent

– Butter: 17.3 per cent

– Oranges: 16.9 per cent

– Eggs: 15.8 per cent

– Bread, rolls and buns: 15.4 per cent

– Canned and other prepared vegetables: 15.4 per cent

– Condiments, spices and vinegars: 14.4 per cent

– Lettuce: 14.2 per cent

– Coffee and tea: 13.8 per cent

– Tomatoes: 13.3 per cent

Data released by Statistics Canada also showed that some prices, like the cost of child care, declined year-over-year in July.

– Child care services: -7.6 per cent

– Recreational cannabis: -4.7 per cent

– Children’s clothing: -4.4 per cent

– Medical cannabis -4.1 per cent

– Internet services: -1.1 per cent

– Home entertainment equipment, parts and services: -0.9 per cent

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Canada’s inflation rate slows to 7.6% in July as gas prices fall

Foodinflation

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales down 0.8% in June

Just Posted

The U15 Cloverdale Fury are seen right after winning a national title Aug. 7. The Fury beat the Surrey Storm in the final 11-4. (Image via Softball Canada)
Bats of Fury: Cloverdale U15 team wins fastpitch nationals

Jack Hundial, pictured in 2021 during an announcement for Surrey Connect. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey’s Jack Hundial will no longer be running in the 2022 election

Festival-goers are seen at the 2022 Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival in Port Moody Aug. 6. Brewhalla recently announced they’ll host a Halloween-themed beer festival in Cloverdale Oct. 29. (Image via Brewhalla’s Facebook page)
Brewhalla beer and music fest coming to Cloverdale

TEASER PHOTO
5 Surrey talks in TED’s global video spotlight as TEDxSurrey looks for more ‘valuable and timely ideas’