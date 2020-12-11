B&B Contracting is holding a social media campaign that will raise money for food banks in Langley and Surrey. (B&B Contracting Instagram)

B&B Contracting is holding a social media campaign that will raise money for food banks in Langley and Surrey. (B&B Contracting Instagram)

Area contractor using social media campaign to help Langley and Surrey food banks

People have until 5 p.m. Saturday to take part by visiting Instagram post.

Help feed people in need in the community with the click of the mouse.

B&B Contracting Group has a 24-hour social media campaign to raise money for the Langley Food Bank and Surrey Food Bank.

“Until Saturday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m., we’re donating $2 a like on our Instagram post to the Surrey and Langley Food Banks, to a maximum of $10,000 total (split between both organizations),” said Tara Mihalech, with B&B.

For each ‘like’ on the company’s Instagram post, B&B will donate.

Those who leave a comment on the post could also be winners.

“When the 48 hours is up, we will randomly choose one comment from this post to win a $100 Amazon gift card. It’s a double-whammy of goodness,” the company post said.

B&B is based in South Surrey near the border with Langley.

Food Bank

