Annual pace of inflation slows as the price of gasoline levels out

Consumer price index for the final month of 2017 was up 1.9 per cent, officials say

Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation slowed in December compared with November as gains in the price of gasoline slowed.

The agency says the consumer price index for the final month of 2017 was up 1.9 per cent compared with the same month a year earlier. That compared with a reading of 2.1 per cent in November.

Excluding gasoline, prices were up 1.5 per cent year over year in December, matching the increase in November.

Prices were up in seven of the eight major catergories as the transportation index which includes gasoline and the shelter group led the way.

Transportation prices were up 4.9 per cent from a year ago compared with a 5.9 per cent increase in November. Gasoline, a key component of the group, climbed 12.2 per cent compared with a year earlier following a 19.6 per cent increase in November.

The shelter index climbed 1.4 per cent compared with a year ago as natural gas prices rose 6.2 per cent following a 3.1 per cent increase in November.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Home Depot looks to hire more than 100 people in Surrey

Just Posted

Philanthropist couple giving scholarships to 66 recipients in Surrey on Saturday, in memory of their son

That’s $165,000 in scholarships through the 6th annual Joseph Chung Scholarship Fund

Archeological remains discovered at White Rock’s Memorial Park

Archeologists, city, Semiahmoo First Nation studying extent of uncovered shell midden

VIDEO: Langley folk-pop duo, The Kwerks, plays a concert for the band’s new album

This is the third album release for the band in the last two years.

Special ‘Night to Shine’ prom planned in Surrey sponsored by Tim Tebow Foundation

In February, Newton’s Horizon Church will host event for special-needs teens and adults

Victims in South Surrey homicide investigation still unidentified: IHIT

‘Public safety not at risk’

VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows the whole rescue

Behind the news releases: Police media officer reflects on 8-year stint

MacDonald was the face of the department during times of both trauma and cheer

Miner makes debut in Giants crease

Rookie goaltender gets first taste of WHL action in mop-up duty for Vancouver

The count down is on to the BC Winter Games

In less than one month athletes from around the province will head to Kamloops for the BC Winter Games

B.C. man acquitted of terror charges sues provincial, federal governments

Othman Hamdan was charged in 2015 over 85 Facebook posts in which he supported some actions of Islamic State militants

B.C. society hopes ride program for assault victims will increase reporting

Service offered to Hope, Boston Bar, Agassiz, Harrison to combat intimidating lines and travel

Billionaire couple’s death deemed a targeted double homicide

Barry and Honey Sherman died in targeted double homicide: Police

Patrick Brown sister says he was the victim of a ‘political hit’

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown is resigning amid allegations about conduct

Couple in immigration limbo, waiting for permanent resident card

Hubert is still in France today and her permanent resident card has still not come in the mail.

Most Read

  • Annual pace of inflation slows as the price of gasoline levels out

    Consumer price index for the final month of 2017 was up 1.9 per cent, officials say