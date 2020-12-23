Amica staff, Santa deliver holiday cheer to seniors, frontline workers

Staff at Amica White Rock delivered some holiday cheer to seniors and frontline workers this week – and they have one more big gesture planned before Christmas Day, too.

On Monday, staff from the seniors residence, led by ‘Amica Santa’ – who arrived in a trailer-turned sleigh that was pulled by a Dodge Ram, rather than the traditional reindeer – delivered turkey dinners to staff working on Peace Arch Hospital’s sixth floor.

Amica also provided 400 free coffees and teas at Tim Horton’s for frontline workers, Amica community relations director Kellie Besseling noted.

Also this week, Amica delivered meals, poinsettias and gifts to 10 seniors in the community as part of a ‘Share Some Cheer’ campaign. Earlier, staff asked people to nominate a senior who they thought could use some Christmas cheer, and Besseling said in the end they decide to provide gifts for all nominees “as it just was impossible to pick just a few.”

The campaign “was a lovely way to reach those that didn’t have family nearby to support them,” she added.

Tomorrow, on Christmas Eve, Amica is also co-ordinating the cooking of 140 turkey dinners which will be provided to Sources, which will deliver then to isolated seniors.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ChristmasSeniors