(The Canadian Press)

Alcohol and cannabis companies form pot-beverage industry group to push changes

Under Health Canada’s proposed rules for edibles, pot-infused drinks and food must be made in a separate facility

A group of alcohol and cannabis companies have formed an industry alliance to push for changes to proposed rules governing pot-infused beverages before edibles become legal in the coming months.

The Cannabis Beverage Producers Alliance is arguing for, among other things, the ability to produce pot-based drinks in the same facilities where non-cannabis beverages are made.

Under Health Canada’s proposed rules for edibles, pot-infused drinks and food must be made in a separate facility.

Ottawa has finished a consultation process for its proposed rules, but has not yet released the final version.

The alliance has 10 member companies and is led by former Nova Scotia premier Darrell Dexter.

Group members include the Molson Coors-Hexo Corp. joint-venture Truss Beverages, Hill Street Beverage Co. and Collective Arts Brewing.

