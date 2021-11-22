Nurse Iciar Bercian prepares a shot at a vaccine clinic in Calgary on June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Nurse Iciar Bercian prepares a shot at a vaccine clinic in Calgary on June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta apartment building owner hopes to set precedent with vaccine requirement

Strategic says it’s first major landlord in Canada to implement a vaccine requirement for new tenants

An Alberta-based rental housing provider says it hopes to set a precedent with its decision to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from new tenants.

Strategic Group owns rental apartment buildings in Calgary and Edmonton. The company says it’s the first major landlord in Canada to implement a vaccine requirement for new tenants.

Chief operating officer Tracey Steman says she hopes other landlords follow suit. She says vaccination is the only way out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strategic Group exempts anyone who is unable to be vaccinated for medical reasons or is too young to receive the vaccine.

The policy applies to new tenants, but the company says existing tenants must show proof of vaccine to access common areas like gyms and party rooms.

Experts say there are no laws that expressly prevent landlords from requiring proof of vaccination.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: COVID-19: As restrictions ease, Parksville animal rescue fills up with pets

RELATED: Mandatory COVID vaccines for private practitioners are coming: B.C. health officials

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
South Surrey, White Rock real-estate offices collecting for blanket drive, flood relief

Just Posted

FILE – A boat speeds along a flooded highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More atmospheric rivers set to pummel southern B.C.; flood watch on for north coast

Larissa Whitford was last seen in South Surrey on Oct. 23. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Surrey RCMP seeking help to find missing woman

Lord Tweedsmuir lines up against Notre Dame in playoff action from 2019. The Panthers lost to the Notre Dame Jugglers Nov. 20 in the 2021 high school football AAA playoffs. (File photo: Olivia Johnson)
Football season ends for Lord Tweedsmuir

The Delta Police Department is expanding its use of body-worn cameras in November to include officers serving in the traffic section. (Delta Police Department photo)
Delta police to use body-worn cameras during some traffic stops