Al Azadwinder Singh Sumal at KPU’s welding shop in Cloverdale. (Photo: submitted/KPU)

A B.C. first for award-winning Surrey welder

KPU instructor, in the biz for 45 years, wins American Welding Society award

A KPU welding instructor of 36 years has been recognized for teaching excellence by the American Welding Society.

Al Azadwinder Singh Sumal, who’s been in the welding business for more than 45 years, has won the 2018 Howard E. Adkins Memorial Instructor Membership Award for his work in the industry.

The award recognizes outstanding teaching accomplishments from across North America, and Sumal is the first British Columbian to receive the recognition.

“As instructors we have to be sharp, we have to be ready, we have to come well prepared every day with a lesson for classroom instruction as well as shop instruction because the students are hungry for that information,” Sumal said in a KPU release Wednesday.

“They’re here for a reason and that is that they want to learn. They want to get their certification so they can advance in their career and find a high-paying job.”

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

KPU welding

Sumal, a longtime resident of the Royal Heights area in Surrey, is the chair of the welding and metal fabrication department in KPU’s Faculty of Trades and Technology.

Sumal’s welding career began in England in 1973, four years before he moved to Canada.

At KPU, he leads instructors in teaching new welders, apprentices and qualified welders who are upgrading their skills, and also instructs students himself.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

KPU welding

“Last year,” according to a KPU release, “he met a group of refugees, interviewed each one to determine their welding skills and put together individual learning plans. Sumal is also working with a non-profit organization in India setting up a welder and metal fabrication training program for underprivileged youth.”

A 30-year engineering colleague of Sumal’s wrote a letter of support to the American Welding Society, saying Sumal “always put his students first and he loves teaching. His joy is seeing his student excel in their chosen welding work.”

The Howard E. Adkins award will be presented to Sumal at an industry expo in Atlanta, Georgia in November.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

 

Al Azadwinder Singh Sumal, KPU instructor and welding chair, demonstrates welding techniques to first-year students at KPU’s Cloverdale welding shop. (Photo: submitted/KPU)

Previous story
Tom Harris memorial fundraiser supports kids camps

Just Posted

Deny visas to musicians who glorify gangs, Wake Up Surrey says

Group also asking local banquet halls to prohibit music or acts that promote gangs, drugs, violence

Summer shows open Friday at Surrey Art Gallery

The juried ‘Arts 2018’ exhibit features diverse works by 60 local artists

Novelist, poet laureate to host teen writing workshops at Cloverdale Library

Teen writers will get the chance to learn from kc dyer, Renée Sarojini Saklikar

LETTER: Some Surrey peacocks will die under city’s plan

‘Capturing every single one of the peafowl is going to be next to impossible, even with the best trapper in Canada’

White Rock archway redesigned

New options feature weaving metal work, new lighting

VIDEO: Look inside Roland’s new music studio/HQ in Surrey

Music instrument maker opens ‘inspiration centre’ on King George Boulevard

North Shore police issue warning after man allegedly exposes himself to children

Since late May there have been at least five known incidents of a man exposing himself to kids

Chronic disease no obstacle for B.C. ultra-cyclist heading across Canada

Cross-Canada ride raises funds for Crohn’s disease

Bail for B.C. man accused in murder case

Michael Bonin’s body was found by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope

Jury acquits Ontario homeowner in fatal shooting of unarmed Indigenous man

Peter Khill, 28, admitted he shot Jon Styres but said he fired in self-defence, believing Styres was about to shoot him.

Police ID body found in Atlanta Braves ballpark cooler

Police in suburban Atlanta say a body found inside a beer cooler belongs to a Minnesota man.

Court blocks bid for injunction to halt Alberta gay-straight alliance law

Judge dismisses request to put Alberta gay-straight alliance law on hold

Illegal vehicles parked at Cultus Lake to get the boot

Park board approves use of vehicle immobilizers in residential areas

B.C.-born soldier believed drowned in Ottawa River

Quebec Hyrdo lowering water level to assist in underwater search

Most Read

  • Tom Harris memorial fundraiser supports kids camps

    Tom Harris Legacy Fund sends over 200 underpriviledged local kids to camp this summer.

  • A B.C. first for award-winning Surrey welder

    KPU instructor, in the biz for 45 years, wins American Welding Society award