400 Westland Insurance employees, Save-On-Foods coming to Surrey’s King George Hub

Drawing shows the King George Hub project, adjacent to the similarly named SkyTrain station in Surrey. (submitted image)

The next phase of Surrey’s King George Hub development will buzz with close to 400 employees of Westland Insurance and also a Save-On-Foods store.

Westland will occupy the top seven floors as the flagship tenant of the new Hub 9850 building, built by PCI Developments adjacent to the King George SkyTrain station.

The first phase of the development, completed in 2015, features the angular, “architecturally unique” Coast Capital Savings building, at 9900 King George Boulevard.

A rooftop media event is planned at the site this morning (Tuesday, Sept. 29).

• RELATED STORY, from 2016: Coast Capital Savings’ new home: Not your ordinary head office.

Phase B of the development will include a Save-On-Foods store as the anchor tenant, two residential towers, 15-storey office tower and “high quality” retail along a vibrant pedestrian High Street to King George Hub.” The 165,000-square-foot office tower will be home to Westland Insurance, currently headquartered in South Surrey.

Westland’s move, targeted for spring 2022, will centralize three of its offices into one site at King George Hub.

Westland Insurance Group first opened in 1980 with a single office in Ladner. “Today we are one of Western Canada’s leading independent insurance brokers, providing personalized insurance services in more than 130 locations and 75 communities throughout B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan,” according to a post on westlandinsurance.ca. The company recently moved into Manitoba as well.

Also under construction, Phase C of the King George Hub development will include 371 new rental suites, and Phase D involves 886 residential units plus “enhanced public realm and vibrant retail.”

• In other news, Westland Insurance’s founder, Jeff Wubs, and his wife Chris recently gifted $140,732 for infection control and priority surgical equipment to Delta Hospital through Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation.

With the donation, two PneumoClear Insullators and eight new camera heads are now in use in Delta Hospital’s busy surgical services department. The heads are used daily for all laparoscopic procedures and surgeries.

“Due to the risks associated with COVID-19, changes needed to be made to ensure patient safety,” says a news release. “The PneumoClear Insullators provide a safe barrier to remove particles down to 0.05 microns which allows for removal of infectious disease particles including COVID-19. Having two functioning towers with these cartridges will now provide safer care to patients and staff while reducing transmission of infectious diseases.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

developmentGroceriesinsuranceSkyTrainSurrey