$1.2M donation celebrated by Peace Arch Hospital Foundation

Viviane Müller (right) accepts the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation’s Philanthropy Award of Distinction on behalf pf PARC Retirement Living, joined by foundation vice-chair Grant Turnbull (centre) and Tony Baena, PARC president and CEO. (Peace Arch Hospital Foundation photo)

A $1.2 million donation made by PARC Retirement Living to the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation was recognized this month with a Philanthropy Award of Distinction.

According to a news release issued Thursday (Nov. 25), the award “honours individuals and businesses in White Rock which exemplify the foundation’s spirit and vision and demonstrate outstanding leadership in providing a ‘culture of philanthropy.’”

The donation, which funded five new surgical suites at Peace Arch Hospital, was pledged by PARC just weeks before its 23-storey Oceana PARC residence opened at 1575 George St. in September 2019.

In accepting the award, Viviane Müller – daughter of PARC owner and founder Rainer Müller – told ceremony attendees that PARC’s philosophy of supporting the communities in which its residences exist comes straight from her father.

“We get involved at every level, contribute to the well-being of the local community and become an integral part of the neighbourhood,” she said. “We do this by supporting programs that directly involve and interest our residents and by partnering with non-profit organizations that support a broad cross-section of services to help strengthen the community.

“Peace Arch Hospital is a true community hospital, having been built entirely on land that was either donated or purchased by the community,” Müller added.

“It was a no brainer that this was an organization PARC should support. Accessing vital health care needs close to home is fundamental. Peace Arch Hospital is an essential and integral community partner and we look forward to our continued relationship with them. It was important for us to give back to the community in White Rock that has welcomed us so openly.”

The awards event – the annual Friends of the Foundation Awards – was held Nov. 13 at Hazelmere Country Club.

