COUNTDOWN: Langley curler leads team into national masters finals

Team BC, headed up by Craig Lepine, vie for gold at the Cloverdale Curling Club at 2 p.m.

Langley curler Craig Lepine is going for the gold this afternoon.

The skip and the rest of Team BC men’s team is guaranteed a medal after securing a chance to play for gold at the 2018 Coastland Engineering and Surveying Canadian Masters Curling Championship today in Cloverdale.

The 26-team competition wraps up with the men going for gold at 2 p.m. today (Sunday) at the Cloverdale Curling Club.

Lepine is accompanied on the ice by third Neil Houston, second Craig McLeod, lead Kevin Jeannotte, and coach Karen Lepine (Craig’s wife). Lepines curl out of the Langley Curling Centre.

The tournament featured 14 men’s and 12 women’s 60-plus curling teams from across Canada.

The competition began last weekend, and wraps up today with the bronze-medal games held at the Peace Arch Curling Club this morning, and ending with the gold-medal games in Cloverdale.

Lepine returned home from Stratford, Ont. and the Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships just two days ahead of the master. He did not return home with any medals, although his wife’s team came in just shy of bronze.

While Team BC didn’t have much time to rest before the rink suited up for the masters, they have played strong with eight wins and two losses heading into the title match.

The local men’s team earned the chance to advance to the gold medal matchup after defeating another BC team yesterday. They beat Kelowa’s Team Koffski by 7-2.

