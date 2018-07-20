BC Games: Day 1 comes to an end

Records were broken and medals were handed out as the first day of the 2018 BC Summer Games came to a close in the Cowichan Valley.
Vancouver-Coastal sits atop the medal count with two gold, seven silver and six bronze for a total of 15 medals after the first day of competition. They are followed by Fraser River (9), Fraser Valley (7), Kootenays (4), Thompson-Okanagan (3), Vancouver Island-Central Coast (1), North West and Cariboo-North East.
Lantzville’s Olivia Lundman won gold in the girls 1500 metre race walk on Friday, breaking a nearly 20-year record by five seconds. The previous record was 7:27:48 held by Victoria’s Megan Huzzey.
The first official medal ceremony of the Games was for Special Olympics girls long jump – where Amber Maher of Vancouver-Coastal took home gold, followed by Olivia Newman of Fraser River with Silver and Lauren Simpson of Vancouver-Coastal winning bronze. Other medal winners include:
Men’s 100 metre
Gold – David Midgley, Langley
Silver – Thomas Ma, Vancouver
Bronze – Mitchell Gibbs, Langley
Girls 100 metre
Gold – Emma Cannan, Kelowna
Silver – Jaelan Cummings, Vancouver
Bronze – Estella Mainella, Surrey
Boys 300 metre
Gold – Nicholas Monro, Langley
Silver – Owen Pinto, Surrey
Bronze – Aiden Paterson, Trail
Girls 300 metre
Gold – Emma Canna, Kelowna
Silver – Claire Bosma, Richmond
Bronze – Jaeland Cummings, Vancouver
Boys 1200 metre
Gold – Matti Erickson, Nelson
Silver – Jacob Bonikowsky, Delta
Bronze – Michael Schriemer, Kelowna
Girls 1200 metre
Gold – Madelyn Bonikowsky, Delta
Silver – Juane Klaus, Chilliwack
Bronze – Christine Peet Williams, Chilliwack
Boys 1500 metre race walk
Gold – Isaac Naumenko, Vancouver
Silver – Thomas Vuong, Vancouver
Bronze – Marcys Bitnell, Vancouver
Girls 1500 metre race walk
Gold – Olivia Lundman, Lantzville
Silver – Kaia Haintz, Pitt Meadows
Bronze – Dionna Ly, Vancouver
Male Special Olympics 100 metre
Gold – Thomas Rak, Surrey
Silver – Matthew Groenke, Coquitlam
Bronze – Matthew Burns, Mission
Female Special Olympics 100 metre
Gold – Olivia Neuman, Surrey
Silver – Amber Maher, Gibsons
Bronze – Sanda Malku, Richmond
Male Special Olympics 400 metre
Gold – Matthew Groenke, Coquitlam
Silver – Thomas Rak, Surrey
Bronze – Devon Marsland-Anderson, Coquitlam
Female Special Olympics 400 metre
Gold – Olivia Neuman
Silver – Amber Maher
Bronze – Sandra Malku
Synchronized Swimming
Brooke Sonnichsen, gold, Nelson
Ashley Sonnichsen, silver, Nelson
Rona Dizayee, bronze, Richmond
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.