This 1968 Pro Touring Camaro has had over 2000 hours of build time and an appraisal of over $160,000 (Photo: AdrenalinMotors.ca)

1968 Camaro available at Adrenalin Motors

Get a deep dive into a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Pro Touring

This Pro Touring Camaro has had over 2,000 hours of build time and an appraisal of over $160,000.

The Camaro has a 580 horsepower engine, which is mated to a Tremec 6 speed performance transmission, GM Performance Clutch and a 4” custom drive shaft into the custom narrowed 12 Bolt Moser rear end.

The interior has Recaro leather racing seats and a Budnik custom steering wheel. The black shift knob on the shifter matches the vehicle along with the Dakota digital dash and a touch screen JVC stereo deck playing through multiple speakers and two 10” Kicker sub woofers.

The Camaro has a push button start and specific starting instructions.

SPECS AND DETAILS

Year: 1968

Make: Chevrolet

Model: Camaro

Kilometres: 1,770

Engine Type: Gasoline

Engine Size: 6.2L LS3 V8

Body Colour: Arctic White

Body Style: Coupe

Doors: 2

Interior Colour: Black

Centre Console: None

If you are interested in this 1968 Camero, visit Adrenalin Motors online, or call 1-866-987-7707.

Are you looking for new or used vehicles, be sure to visit TodaysDrive.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Top 2019/2020 SUV choices

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP say man charged with 11 break-ins, looking for female ‘associate’

Police are looking for Tessa-Lee Wahpooseywan

Deaf Surrey man claims law firm discriminated against him

Darrell Siebring had lodged a similar complaint against his strata in March 2018, but lost

How Surrey’s five ridings were won

The total number of electors was 394,193, with a voting turnout on election day of 241,855

‘Rusty’ nails, bolts on new White Rock pier concern visitor

City confident fasteners ‘will withstand the elements’

Surrey Traffic Court opens for business on Nov. 4

The Surrey provincial courthouse is located at 14340 57th Ave.

B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

No veto in B.C. legislation, minister Scott Fraser says

Virtual kidnapping attempt sparks renewed warning from Vancouver police

Man, 27, was most recent target but contacted police before sending money

B.C. loses court ruling on limiting experts in ICBC injury cases

A-G David Eby says it could cost $400 million a year

Police called after Catherine McKenna’s office vandalized with vulgar slur

McKenna said during a news conference she wants to have ‘better discussions’ in politics

B.C. sheriffs need better firearms, use of force training: auditor general

The sherif service launched a plan to better train and retain staff in 2017

Cold front to bring rain, wind gusts to Lower Mainland

Gusts of up to 80 kilometres are expected in western reaches

Canada’s top court agrees to hear B.C.’s appeal on aboriginal hunting rights

Decision could reverse the Sinixt people’s status as extinct in Canada

Almost 90 per cent of Canadian workers admit going to work sick: survey

More than one-quarter of professionals always go to the office with cold or flu symptoms

What’s happening: week of Oct. 24

Events and community listings for North Delta

Most Read