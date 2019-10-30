Top choices for 2019 fuel-efficient vehicles

Save on gas by considering these fuel-efficient vehicles

Making the most of any commute and saving on fuel has become a top priority for drivers while gas prices fluctuate.

Here is a list of our top fuel-efficient vehicles from this year’s Natural Resources Canada Fuel Consumption Guide.

Mazda MX-5

Annual fuel cost $1,849

  • City 9.0 L/100 km
  • Highway 6.6 L/100 km
  • Combined 7.9L/100 km

The Mazda MX-5 is titled the world’s best selling roadster with a 6-speed automatic transmission and 2.0 L four-cylinder engine. The new 2019 model has an increased 181 horsepower and acceleration with torque to 151 lb. ft. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring brake support, lane departure warnings and more.

Honda Civic Coupe

Annual Cost: $1,448

  • City 7.8L/100 km
  • Highway 6.8L/100 km
  • Combined 7.1 /100 km
  • The Honda Civic Coupe has two engine options – a 1.5 L turbocharged engine with 174 horsepower or a 2.0 L engine with 158 horsepower. Eco Assist is also available for increased efficiency.

2019 Kia Niro FE

  • Annual Fuel Cost $959
  • City 4.5 L/ 100 km
  • Highway 4.8 L/100 km
  • Combined 4.1 L /100 km

This five-passenger hatchback offers impressive fuel economy at an affordable price. Its 1.6 L four-cylinder engine produces 139 horsepower. Tech includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on a seven-inch touchscreen.

Toyota Prius 2019

  • Annual fuel cost $898
  • City 4.4 L/100 km
  • Highway 4.6 L / 100km
  • Combined 4.4 L/100 km

Known for a smooth driving experience, this hybrid is available with an optional all-wheel drive. The 1.8L four-cylinder engine and a hybrid battery reach up to 121 horsepower. The car lacks in technology such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2019 Hyundai IONIQ Hybrid

  • Annual fuel cost $836
  • City 4.2 L /100 km
  • Highway 4.0 L/ 100 km
  • Combined 4.1 L/100 km

Known as Canada’s most fuel-efficient car, its 1.6 L four-cylinder engine offers 139 horsepower and a 6-speed transmission. There’s sufficient cabin space and the car includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A driver-attention monitor and automatic high-beam headlights are new options as well.

