While most Lower Mainland routes don’t require winter tires past March 31, anyone heading north or into the Interior should keep them on until April 30. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure file.

While most Lower Mainland routes don’t require winter tires past March 31, anyone heading north or into the Interior should keep them on until April 30. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure file.

Most drivers in B.C. should keep winter tires on vehicles until April 30

Spring is here, but Road Safety at Work’s Shift Into Winter campaign warns that it’s not yet time to take winter tires off your vehicles.

Winter tires are required on designated highways until March 31, but if you frequent highways through high mountain passes or high snowfall areas, that date pushes back to April 30.

Routes that require winter tires through April 30 are clearly marked with signage. Most Lower Mainland drivers can remove winter tires by March 31, but if you plan on heading into the Interior at all, winter tires are still required on the Coquihalla and Highway 3.

In the north, almost all routes require winter tires on your vehicle until April 30. The same is true with the Okanagan and Kootenays.

While some routes are not designated as winter tire/chain routes, most are, including major routes such as Highways 1 and 3.

If you’re travelling on a route requiring chains or winter tires and do not have them, police could turn you back and fine you.

Shift Into Winter advises that winter tires are still best for safety in all areas where temperatures regularly fall below 7°C at this time of year.

“While we look forward to spring, it’s important to remain prepared for any winter conditions that may still come our way,” said Rob Fleming, Minster of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Winter tires are key to keeping people safe on our highways, and they should remain in use where required or when conditions warrant.”

If you’re interested in new or used vehicles, be sure to visit TodaysDrive.com to find your dream car today! Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram

AutomotiveDriving

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Honda ‘hatches’ a new performance compact with more flair and finesse

Just Posted

Mike Garisto, president and chief operating officer Columbus Homes (left), thanks Ravi Kahlon (right), Minister of Housing, for the government grant, alongside Mike Starchuk, MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale (second from right), and Garry Begg, MLA for Surrey-Guildford. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Seniors housing project in Cloverdale gets $6.2M funding grant from provincial government

Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade is facing two charges of sexual assault, one for an alleged incident involving a patient at his Surrey practice reported in July of 2022, the other for a similar allegation involving a patient at his clinic’s former Delta location that occurred between July and October of 2019. (Surrey RCMP/submitted photo)
Surrey doctor charged with sexual assault at former Delta clinic

Lloyd Mackey with a book he helped write and edit, The Church in Surrey & White Rock. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
TWU launches online fonds of Lloyd Mackey, retired Surrey journalist and author

Harry & Sons barbers Troy Michaud and Keira Reichelt cut Joey Pitt’s hair at South Surrey Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
VIDEO: ‘Haircut of the century’ for charity at Surrey Eagles hockey game