Get to know the all-new Wagoneer: No wood panelling, but still iconic

Stu Dancey, from Langley Chrysler, shows of the all new Wagoneer. The dealership is hosting a celebration introducing the much-anticipated new ride April 6.

Nostalgia is a powerful thing among auto enthusiasts. Pair it with exceptional modern design and a full suite of innovative features and you have a vehicle made for drivers who appreciate the latest evolution of automotive design – and the classics that got us here.

It’s with that in mind that Langley Chrysler will showcase the new Wagoneer at a special launch celebration at the dealership April 6.

Stepping into the showroom, guests will be immediately struck by the then and now: a classic 1989 “woody” Grand Wagoneer, complete with that iconic wood panelling, and the state-of-the-art 2022 Grand Wagoneer, stylishly redesigned for today’s drivers – and passengers!

“The iconic Wagoneer has returned as the most technologically advanced and refined vehicle we’ve ever had, so we’re really excited to showcase it,” says Anthony Wiseman, general manager at Langley Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram.

With more than a dozen rolling off the lot already, buzz around the Wagoneer is building, he adds.

The 2022 Wagoneer offers standard seating for eight in three rows, with an inviting interior and features designed to pamper all passengers, including a tri-pane panoramic sunroof, digital screen seat adjustment and climate control. And yes, there’s even a little wood trim inside that harkens back to those “woody” days.

In addition to the driver information screen we’re accustomed to, the Wagoneer boasts available interactive touch screens and entertainment options for passengers. Other distinctive features include a secure, lockable safe, rear-seat monitoring cameras and power-deployable side steps.

In fact, with so many innovative features, you really need to come down and see them, try them and experience them in person!

That’s exactly the idea behind next week’s event, Wiseman says.

Guests can expect an event befitting the Wagoneer, with a full guided walk-around of the vehicle, refreshments and some special event pricing: $2,000 off for those at the launch.

“It’s been immensely popular – people love the luxury of the vehicle, with the fit and finish and the technical features; it’s in a totally different class,” Wiseman says.

And of course, there’s that hit of nostalgia: “We’re going to have that blast from the past and the modern version of what it looks like today,” Wiseman says. For longtime Wagoneer buffs and modern converts alike, that alone will be reason to celebrate!

To reserve your spot at the Wagoneer launch April 6, RSVP to Krizia Cruz at krizia@langleychrysler.com or call 604-534-5355.

With limited space available, future events may be hosted to accommodate additional guests, Wiseman notes. Learn more at langleychrysler.com or stop by the dealership at 19418 Langley Bypass.

AutomotivecarsSUVs