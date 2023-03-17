New or used pickups found at Todaysdrive.com

Powered by: Black Press Media

Looking for a new or used car? Look no further than Today’s Drive! We have a wide selection of vehicles to fit any budget and lifestyle. Visit https: todaysdrive.com for more!

AutomotivecarsSports CarsToday’s DriveTrucks

Previous story
Looking for a new or used SUV?

Just Posted

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Surrey man charged with stabbing murder in Vancouver’s Chinatown

Jugpreet Bajwa sings “O Canada” during a Hockey Night in Canada broadcast of the Canucks-Leafs game at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Saturday, March 4. (Screenshot)
Surrey concert ahead for Jugpreet Bajwa, now a fan-fave anthem singer at Canucks games

Kayzhia Snow, 13, left, Amber Snow, and Willow Craig at New York Fashion Week. (Submitted photo)
Surrey woman uses her love of fashion design to build self-confidence in youth

Rein Ogdang, in Grade 9 at Semiahmoo Secondary, received one of four sewing machines awarded by the Sew Fun(d) scholarship program in December 2022. Scholarship manager MaryAn Webb presented the machine. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey teen with passion for fashion awarded one of four sewing machines

Pop-up banner image