Highlights from day one at the CrossFit sports event in Abbotsford

Competitive division women battle it out at the Fraser Valley Throwdown event on Saturday. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

More than 300 athletes from across the province are lifting, pushing and pulling to greatness at the second annual Fraser Valley Throwdown event, sponsored by Muscle MLK Canada.

The two-day event kicked off on Saturday, with athletes and teams competing in recreational and competitive divisions.

The event continues at the Abbotsford Centre all day on Sunday.

Video by: Ben Lypka

Slideshow by: Ben Lypka