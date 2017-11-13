Surrey golfer Susan Xiao to be named an honourable mention Rolex Junior All-American. (AJGA photo)

Young South Surrey golfer named Junior All-American

Susan Xiao to be honoured in Florida

A young South Surrey golfer is to be honoured as among junior golf’s best.

Susan Xiao – in Grade 11 at South Surrey’s Southridge School – will be named an honourable-mention Rolex Junior All-American this weekend at a ceremony in Florida, a news release from the American Junior Golf Association states.

The distinction recognizes Xiao as among the world’s premier junior golfers – “establishing herself among the top tier of current and former junior golfers from around the world.”

According to the release, issued Oct. 26, this year’s three Rolex Junior All-America Teams are comprised of 96 junior golfers aged 13 to 19 years old, from 20 states and 13 countries; teams were determined through Rolex AJGA rankings as of Oct. 12.

Earlier this month, Xiao was named a 2017 Junior Girls’ Player of the Year by Pacific Northwest Golf Association.

According to PNGA, Xiao accomplishments include “a clean sweep of national championships in her age group… (and she) was the only player to finish under par in the Junior Girls’.”

In August, following her win at the 2017 Canadian Junior Girls Championship, Xiao told Golf Canada “words can’t describe how happy I am right now.”

Xiao is to be honoured Nov. 19 at the Rolex Junior All-America Awards Banquet in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

