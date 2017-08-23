World championships combatants to be determined in Langley

The Langley Events Centre will host a four-country volleyball event in late September with the top two teams qualifying for the world championships in Japan this January. Volleyball Canada photo

The road to Japan will go through Langley.

The Langley Events Centre will host the 2017 Senior Women’s Continental Championships at the end of next month.

The four-team championships — Canada, Cuba, Nicaragua and St. Lucia — will battle for the two available spots to the world championships in January.

“Langley has a very vibrant volleyball community and we’re excited to host another international tournament in this area with our partners at Volleyball BC, Trinity Western University and the Langley Events Centre,” said Alan Ahac, Volleyball Canada’s director of international events.

The action runs Sept. 28 to 30 with Canada each country playing three games and the top two advancing.

There are two games each day — the first at 5:30 p.m. and the second at 8 p.m. — with Canada always playing in the latter one.

The top two teams will advance to Japan for the world championships, a 24-country event featuring 102 matches over 15 days.

This is the second time the LEC has hosted an international volleyball championships as they welcomed the U23 Pan American men’s Volleyball Cup in 2012.