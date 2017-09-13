White Rock Titans win five on home turf

Titans’ Anthony Hill (centre) blocks a charging Comox defensive lineman in order to keep him away from running back Osias Cadacio Jr. (right, with ball) during a midget football game Sunday. (Contributed photo)

The White Rock-South Surrey Titans minor football association celebrated its annual Titans Day Sunday in the best possible way – with a whole bunch of victories.

Five of the association’s six squads emerged victorious after a day’s worth of games at South Surrey Athletic Park – the annual Titans Day sees all teams play home games back-to-back – to cap off the second week of play in the Vancouver Mainland Football League.

White Rock’s flag-division squad hit the field first, and narrowly edged the visiting North Delta Longhorns, 21-20. The atom Titans were up next, dropping a 21-12 decision to North Delta, but the home side got back into the win column later in the morning, when the Titans’ peewee squad ran roughshod over the Langley Cowboys, 39-6.

The Titans’ defence – led by Kai Nagamatsu and Matthew Sarar – was key in the victory, according to coach Ryan Quintana, while six different players found the end zone on offence: Wyatt Pendergast, Sebastian Maisonville, Alexander McCrank, Hudson Bromley, Aman Charchun and Ryder Quintana.

The junior bantam Titans were just as dominant on the gridiron, defeating the Langley Outlaws by a 47-0 scored, and, not to be outdone, their midget-division teammates followed suit with another shutout win – 55-0 over the Comox Raiders.

White Rock-South Surrey’s bantam squad capped off Titans Day with the fifth win, a 22-12 decision over the Langley Mustangs.