White Rock Renegades third at U16 nationals

Bronze finish in Delta brings association’s Canadian medal count to three

On the final weekend of the season for the White Rock Renegades, the association’s under-16 girls fastpitch team brought home a national bronze medal.

Last weekend in Delta, the Renegades 2002 – a first-year team in the U16 division – went undefeated through round-robin action, then landed a spot on the podium after the playofff rounds to wrap up a summer season that saw Renegade teams win a total of three medals at Canadian championships.

Earlier this month, a pair of White Rock teams won gold and silver, respectively, at U18 nationals in Lloydminster, Alta.

“It’s a great result – an absolute great result – for a first-year team,” said Renegades association president Greg Timm. “To win gold, silver and a bronze medal at nationals is really great for us.”

The 2002-born ’Gades are no stranger to the podium at Canadian championships, having captured a U14 title last year in Winnipeg.

Having a top-three finish in their first go-round at the U16 level bodes well for their success next season, Timm added, pointing out that the U18 champion Renegades ’99 followed a similar path, finishing second last year before winning it all as a second-year squad.

The Mark Riske-coached Surrey Storm ’01 – whom Timms called “a powerhouse” of a team – won silver medals, after a 6-5 loss to the Delta Heat ’01 in the title game.

In semifinals of the double-life format tournament, the Renegades – who had lost earlier in the day to the Storm, fell 3-2 to Heat ’01, and ended up ranked third after the Heat knocked off the Storm in the final game of the day.

