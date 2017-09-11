Weekend sweep gives Giants 5-1 pre-season record

For the second weekend in a row, the Vancouver Giants staged a third-period comeback win, scoring three unanswered goals to erase a 4-2 deficit.
The Giants were playing their final pre-season game on Sunday afternoon at the Langley Events Centre, defeating the Everett Silvertips 5-4.
The win capped off a perfect weekend as Vancouver went 3-0 and the Giants finished the exhibition portion of their schedule with a 5-1 record.
Aidan Barfoot had tied the score with 4:13 to go and the game seemed destined for overtime until Alex Kannok Leipert buried the winner with 7.3 seconds left on the clock.
On the winning goal, Kannok Leipert — who also assisted in Barfoot’s goal — was trailing the play and took a perfect cross-ice pass from Milos Roman and wired a shot through traffic.
Goaltender Todd Scott went the distance in goal, making 34 saves and finishing the pre-season with a 2.45 goals against average and a .927 save percentage. His four appearances in goal were the most of any Giants netminder.
Austin King-Cunningham, James Malm and Owen Hardy had the other goals for the Giants and Malm finished the pre-season leading all Vancouver scorers with four goals and four assists in five games.
The centre had scored a hat trick and added one assist in Friday’s 7-3 win over the Prince George Cougars.
The Giants scored five times in the middle period to blow open a 1-0 game and lead 6-0 after 40 minutes.
Brayden Watts, Milos Roman, Cyle McNabb and Hardy had the other Vancouver goals.
In net, David Tendeck stopped all dozen shots he faced — he also led all Vancouver goalies in the pre-season with a 1.00 goals against and a .967 save percentage — before giving way to Trent Miner, who stopped 12 of 15 shots.
The Giants also edged the Victoria Royals 3-2 on the Saturday night.
Bowen Bryam led the charge with a goal and an assist while Jack Flaman and Roman also found the back of the net.
Scott and Kubic split the goaltending duties, each allowing one goal.