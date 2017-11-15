VIDEO: Langley Saints best Holy Cross in Junior Varsity football

Monster “W” over holy cross today 4 @LangleySS JV Football 🏈 We are off to the Semis. Another 1st in program history. Top 4 in BC @htsumura @BCHSFB @Michaelseanmorg #think35 #langley #saints #GoSaints
— Ryk Piche (@coachryk) November 15, 2017
The Langley Secondary Saints are off to the BC High School Football quarter finals after winning the semis at McLeod Athletic Park today.
The Holy Cross Crusaders out of Surrey visited for the midday match on Wednesday, Nov. 15. The game ended in a 23-21 score.
