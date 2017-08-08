Vancouver Whitecaps still looking to add with transfer window set to close

If anyone does arrive before the transfer cutoff, coach insists it will be players ready to help

Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Carl Robinson says there’s been lots of chatter as the clock ticks down on Major League Soccer’s transfer window.

That doesn’t mean any of the moves come easy.

“Managers tease you because they ask you what you’re looking for without actually telling you what they want to give up,” Robinson said after Tuesday’s training session. ”We’re all in the same boat. We’re trying to make moves — some for various reasons, some for (salary) cap restraint reasons, and others for next-year reasons.

“Sometimes you get (the player you want), sometimes you don’t. We’ve lost out on a few based upon people changing their mind, and that happens.”

"Things are going in the right direction"



Tony Tchani speaking about our current form & upcoming trip to Revs. #VWFC pic.twitter.com/NfqPGQBEH3 — Vancouver Whitecaps (@WhitecapsFC) August 8, 2017

The league’s secondary transfer window closes on Wednesday, with Robinson citing cover for centre backs Kendall Waston and Tim Parker among the areas he might want to beef up heading into a busy portion of the schedule.

“I’m trying to maybe get one or two (players) in, and one or two out,” said the coach. ”It’s going to come down to the final few minutes, I believe, but we’ve been working on it for the last few weeks.”

Robinson admitted in June the Whitecaps had conversations about bringing in Canadian international Atiba Hutchinson, but it appears the veteran midfielder will be staying put with Turkish club Besiktas.

If anyone does arrive before the transfer cutoff, Robinson insisted it will be an individual or individuals ready to help the team now as the Whitecaps continue to battle for positioning in the Western Conference playoff chase.

“I won’t bring squad players in,” he continued. ”I want players I think can play some minutes.”

Whitecaps defender Jordan Harvey said there hasn’t been much talk of the transfer window in the locker-room, but added it’s something players are always aware of until the deadline passes.

“Things happen in a phone call. It can happen at any point, “said Harvey, who has been with Vancouver since 2011. “I’ve actually been paying closer attention to the (European) transfers.

“It’s unbelievable the amount of money teams are spending.”

Meanwhile, Canadian international Adam Straith continues to train with Vancouver, but Robinson said at this point it’s more as a favour to help the 26-year-old defender stay in shape after he parted ways with FC Edmonton of the second-tier NASL.

“He’s a good kid. I know Adam well,” Robinson said of the free agent. ”I’m not sure what’s next on the agenda for him. Obviously we’re having a look at him and he’s having a look at us, but there’s nothing concrete in that.”

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

