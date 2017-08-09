TWU goalkeeper gets tryout for Whitecaps feeder team

The local player is going to try to climb the ladder to the MLS.

An alumnus of Trinity Western Univerity’s (TWU) soccer program will bet a chance to try out for the Whitecaps FC2 team.

Andrew Hicks, a goalkeeper, has earned a trial with the United Soccer League team.

Hicks, who graduated from TWU last spring, is coming off a season in which he was named team MPV of the TSS Rovers in the Premier Development League.

The TWU keeper capped his university career by helping the Spartans to a 9-5-2 Canada West regular record and bronze medal at the conference championships.

Whitecaps FC 2 acts as a feeder team to Vancouver Whitecaps FC, who play in the Major Soccer League (MLS), which is North America’s premier soccer league.