TWU alum to represent Canada in volleyball

Nikki Cornwall has graduated from TWU, but the former Spartan’s volleyball player isn’t finished with her sport of choice.

Cornall will play with the Canada senior women’s team at the Summer Universiade coming up in Taipei, Taiwan from Aug. 19-29.

The setter finished an impressive university career with a résumé that includes being named a U SPORTS First Team All-Canadian in 2016 and a two-time Canada West First Team All-Star in 2016 and 2017.

Cornwall helped lead the Spartans to their first and only U SPORTS national championship in 2015. This past season, Cornwall led Canada West in assists with 11.14 per set, while helping the Spartans to bronze medals at both the U SPORTS and Canada West championships.

Cornwall, who has been training with Canada’s senior women’s team throughout the summer, will look to help Canada build upon its sixth place finish at the 2015 Summer Universiade.

Cornwall also holds the Canada West record for most assists in a season, having registered 920 assists in 2015-16.

Cornwall will be amongst a group of four Spartans who will don the Maple Leaf at the 2017 Summer Universiade. Regan Yee, originally from South Hazelton, along with alums James Linde and Nathan George, both of Coquitlam, will represent Canada in track and field.