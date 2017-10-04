Two Surrey United women’s soccer teams fight for national supremacy

The women’s team plays in Surrey while the U-15 girls compete in Calgary from Oct. 4th to 9th

The Surrey United U-15 Girls were welcomed by a blanket of snow in Calgary, but their first game did get underway Wednesday. (Twitter, @SU2002BCSPL)

Two Surrey United women’s soccer teams are fighting for national supremacy this weekend.

Surrey United Women’s team is participating in the 2017 Women’s Jubilee Trophy National Championships this weekend on home turf. They will face off against eight other provincial champions from across Canada to compete for the National Title.

The five-day event will take place at Newton Athletic Park from Oct. 4th to Oct. 9th. The Toyota Men’s Challenge Trophy is also happening concurrently at the same location. Coquitlam Metro Ford FC is representing British Columbia in the men’s national event.

This is the first time the event has returned to British Columbia since 2006, when Surrey United was also victorious. The women’s club was also named national champions in 2011.

Provincially, Surrey United was the team to beat for more than a decade. They were crowned provincial champions from 2004 to 2014, an impressive 11-year reign where they managed to walk away with two national titles.

Back in May, Surrey United topped the North Shore Renegades to retain provincial soccer supremacy.

After a two-year hiatus, Surrey United is back on top of provincial soccer’s podium. This time, they are playing on home turf to chase their first national title in five years.

Surrey United U-15 Girls in Snowy Calgary

In the girl’s U-15 category, Surrey United hopped on a plane to Calgary to play in the national championships. When they stepped off the plane, they were greeted by a blanket of snow.

“Thankfully the snow cleared up and the sun came out,” head coach Ari Adams.

Their first match on Wednesday morning against Quebec’s provincial champion did take place, but the girls lost 1-0 on a corner kick within the last five minutes of the game.

Failing to capitalize during a good first half for the girls came back to haunt them.

“We were physically dominant in the first half,” said Adams. “We had a ton of chances but we just couldn’t finish.”

The girls will try to bring a national championship back to B.C. after a six-year absence. The last time a U-15 girls team from B.C. won a provincial championship was in 2010 when Coquitlam Metro Ford FC was crowned victorious.

Surrey United U15 has never won a national title, so the girls will try to make history over the weekend.