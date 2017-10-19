Tigers’ Williams, Giants’ Byram among Hockey Canada selections

Langley’s Josh Williams played for the Yale Hockey Academy before joining the WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers. Submitted photo

Hockey Canada has called for Langley’s Josh Williams.

Williams was one of 66 players announced by Hockey Canada for the upcoming 2017 world under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Canada will enter three teams in the competition, which runs Nov. 5 to 11 in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John, B.C.

Joining the Langley teen will Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram as well as Giants prospect Harrison Blaisdell.

Byram is playing for the Giants this season with five assists in nine games, which is second among rookie WHL defencemen, while Blaisdell is playing for the BCHL’s Chilliwack Chiefs. The forward has two goals and nine points in 13 games.

Byram, who is from Cranbrook, was a first round pick of the Giants in the 2016 WHL bantam draft, third overall, while Blaisdell — who is from Regina — was selected by Vancouver in the second round, 31st overall. Williams was taken in the first round, fifth overall, by the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Williams, a forward, has two goals in his first eight WHL games.

