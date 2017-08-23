Team Canada delivered first loss of season at World Series

The White Rock All-Stars – known internationally as Team Canada – were delivered their first loss of the season at the Little League Baseball World Series this week with a 10-0 loss to Japan.

Following two wins in the series, Canada struggled from the first inning of the competition Wednesday afternoon, trailing 2-0 after the first. Team Canada guarded the home plate in the second, but then gave up four runs in the third, three runs in the fourth and one in the fifth, which is when the mercy rule came into play and ended the game.

White Rock struggled in the batting box, delivering just one hit, while their Japanese counter-parts finished the game with 11 hits.

The defeat doesn’t signal the end for the 11- and 12-year-old boys. Team Canada will play again Thursday against Mexico at noon.

The winner of that game moves on to the international bout, playing Japan in the international championships. The winner of that competition will face Team USA in the championships, while the loser will face USA for the consolation.

Canada has a 2-1 record in the tournament, beating Italy 12-2 last Thursday and Venezuela 7-3 Sunday morning.

All games are held at Williamsport, Pa.