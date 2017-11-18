Surrey’s Justin Sourdif to debut for Vancouver Giants tonight in Langley

Last month, he suited up for Team BC in the WHL Cup and was named tournament all-star.

Surrey’s Justin Sourdif will make his WHL debut tonight when the Vancouver Giants host the Kelowna Rockets at the Langley Events Centre, 7 p.m.

Announced in a press release Saturday, Sourdif was selected in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft third overall by the Giants.

Weighing in at 152 pounds and standing 5’11”, the forward played 29 games last season with Delta Academy Bantam Prep and netted 32 goals and 34 assists.

In 11 games this season with BCMML’s top-ranked Valley West Hawks, the 2002-born forward registered seven goals and 16 assists. He currently sits tied for fifth in BCMML scoring.

Last month, he suited up for Team BC in the WHL Cup and finished the tournament with four goals and one assist in five games, helping his team capture the gold medal, and was named tournament all-star.

As an under-ager, Sourdif can appear in a maximum of five games this season with the Giants until he finishes his season with the Hawks.

He was named 2017 HockeyNow Player of the Year for British Columbia.

Tonight, he will wear number eight.