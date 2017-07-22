Surrey’s Jeremy Kennedy wins another UFC fight to remain undefeated

TV screen shot of Surrey’s Jeremy Kennedy at UFC event in Uniondale, NY, on Saturday.

Surrey’s Jeremy Kennedy remains undefeated in the UFC octagon.

Today, the Fleetwood-raised MMA athlete took down fellow featherweight Kyle Bochniak in a unanimous decision during a UFC on Fox 25 event, held at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., the former home of the NHL’s New York Islanders.

“JBC,” as the affable Kennedy is nicknamed, is now 3-0 in UFC action since his first fight for the organization in Vancouver last summer.

Kennedy was sparring with Bochniak on Twitter weeks before a real-life fight between the two UFC-ers was announced.

Last August at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Kennedy scored a unanimous decision over fellow Canadian newcomer Alessandro Ricci, and in February he defeated local favourite Rony Jason at an event in Fortaleza, Brazil.