Surrey stop for Rogers Hometown Hockey broadcast this winter

TV crew will be in Surrey on weekend of Dec. 9 and 10

Edmonton Oilers will play the Toronto Maple Leafs during the Rogers Hometown Hockey broadcast coming to Surrey on Dec. 9 and 10. (Photo: Sportsnet)

Surrey will be a stop for the popular “Rogers Hometown Hockey” show this winter.

The television broadcast crew will be in Surrey on Dec. 9 and 10 for a weekend of free outdoor hockey festivities.

The event locations in Surrey will be announced at a later date.

The two-day event will offer a chance to “recognize local up-and-coming talent and meet NHL alumni,” states a City of Surrey press release.

“Fans can also watch an all-Canadian matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs (a game played in Toronto) on Sportsnet at the Rogers Hometown Hockey outdoor viewing party on Sunday, Dec. 10. The show will be broadcast live from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio and hosted by iconic Canadian sportscaster Ron MacLean and co-host Tara Slone.”

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner said the event will be “an opportunity for Canadians from coast to coast to see Surrey’s rich hockey heritage and our very own hometown heroes.… There is an undeniable passion for the game of hockey and the value of sport in Surrey and we are excited to showcase it on Rogers Hometown Hockey.”

The Rogers broadcast is designed as a “hockey road trip” across Canada.

“This tour is about discovering all the ways that hockey is woven into the fabric of our nation, and these opening communities will set the stage for a phenomenal season of doing just that,” MacLean stated. “Every Sunday, we pull out the hockey roadmap and discover a part of Canada and ourselves.”

