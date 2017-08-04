Surrey golfer, 15, wins 2017 Canadian Junior Girls Championship

Susan Xiao: ‘This is definitely one of the biggest wins I’ve ever had’

Surrey’s Susan Xiao is the top golfer in the country among junior girls.

She won the 2017 Canadian Junior Girls Championship today (Friday) at Camelot Golf and Country Club in Ottawa, carding a 3-under-par 69 to finish with a five-stroke victory over second-placer Mary Parsons, of Delta.

“I am so honoured to win, words can’t describe how happy I am right now,” Xiao told Golf Canada.

“This is definitely one of the biggest wins I’ve ever had.”

Xiao started the day with a one-stroke lead at 2-under par, and was rock solid in Friday’s final round.

She started with a birdie on No. 2 – then made eight consecutive pars before three straight birdies on holes 11, 12, and 13 to build a comfortable lead over the field.

With the rest of the field, she endured a 30-minute weather delay on the 18th tee.

“We were walking off 17 green and they blew the horn so we had to come back,” she stated. “At first I was a little bit sad thinking it’s the last hole, can’t we just finish, but it’s better to be safe,” said a smiling Xiao.

Xiao is the third straight British Columbian to win the Canadian Junior Girls Championship, following Naomi Ko from Victoria in 2016 and fellow Surreyite Michelle Kim in 2015.

Xiao, 15, also took home the juvenile championship for players 16-and-under.

Parsons threatened to take the lead early in the day, but wasn’t able to make a charge on the back nine of the final day.

“I could have sunk some more putts out on the course, I was inside five feet and 10 feet,” said Parsons, 18. “But I’m really happy for Susan and everyone who played really well this week at Camelot.”

Parsons’ junior career has come to a close; she joins the Indiana University Hoosiers in the fall.

“I have one more tournament before college. I’m going to the U.S. Amateur in San Diego so I’m excited for that,” added Parsons. “Moving forward in my career it’s good to know I have the shots in my bag to succeed and I’m excited for college.”

Surrey’s Hannah Lee finished the tourney in a tie for 7th.

CLICK HERE for complete results.

With her victory, Xiao earns an exemption into the 2018 Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship at Marine Drive Golf Club in Vancouver.

2017 CANADIAN JUNIOR GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

1. Susan Xiao, *70-73-71-69-283 -5

2. Mary Parsons, *72-71-74-71-288 E

2. Ellie Szeryk, *71-71-73-73-288 E

4. Monet Chun, *76-70-71-73-290 +2

4. Emily Zhu, *72-75-69-74-290 +2

6. Alisha Lau, *72-74-74-72-292 +4

7. Tiana Cruz, *77-77-69-71-294 +6

7. Hannah Lee, *73-73-74-74-294 +6

7 Momoka Kobori, *74-71-74-75-294 +6

2017 CANADIAN JUVENILE GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

1. Susan Xiao, *70-73-71-69-283 -5

2. Ellie Szeryk, *71-71-73-73-288 E

3. Monet Chun, *76-70-71-73-290 +2

3. Emily Zhu, *72-75-69-74-290 +2

5. Céleste Dao, *74-74-72-75-295 +7