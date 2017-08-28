Surrey golf course pro wins PGA of BC tourney Friday, sees birth of first child Saturday

‘The timing couldn’t have been any better’ for John Shin, who works at Northview Golf Academy

John Shin had one heck of a weekend.

The golf pro, who works at Northview’s academy in Surrey, won the PGA of BC championship on Friday (Aug. 25), less than a day before witnessing the birth of his first child.

Shin won the tourney at Capilano Golf & Country Club, defeating Brady Stead (representing Royal Colwood Golf Club) on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff.

On Saturday morning, he and his wife, Jariya, welcomed to the world a boy named Joshua.

“I just wanted to play well, and didn’t have too high expectations going in, because the main thing was to be ready for the tournament and also for the birth,” Shin, a Langley resident, told the Now-Leader.

“I was ready to withdraw (from the tournament) at any time, but the timing couldn’t have been any better, with me being able to complete the tournament and actually win it, then have time to be there for the birth. It was great.”

On the golf course, Shin won it in dramatic fashion. He never led the tournament until making birdie on the 17th hole in the final round to get into a tie atop the leaderboard, and he then birdied two playoff holes to claim the William Thompson Trophy.

Earlier this summer, Shin also won the Golden Ears Open on the Vancouver Golf Tour by going birdie-birdie-eagle over his final three holes.

“He’s had a penchant for closing out victories in exciting fashion this year,” noted Eric Mackenzie, communications and marketing manager with the Professional Golfers’ Association of BC.

Friday’s tourney win, probably the biggest of Shin’s career, earned him a cheque for $6,300 and also an exemption into the 2018 PGA Championship of Canada.

“The money will buy a lot of diapers,” Shin, 38, said with a laugh.

Capilano’s difficult back nine saw Shin score two birdies and one bogey on the final day of the 36-hole tourney, during which he outlasted a field of 98 other PGA of BC Professionals from around the province.

“When we played (the championship) at Royal Colwood last year, I finished seventh and I wanted to better that this year,” Shin explained. “To win the PGA of BC Championship at such a prestigious course, and with so many (notable) names on that trophy, is pretty special.”

Mom and son are doing well, Shin reported on Monday.

“I thought there was a slim chance it (the birth) could happen (Friday),” Shin said. “I was checking my phone to make sure she wasn’t ringing me. It got me thinking about some other things and (to) not get so intense out on the course. It’s a win-win for me and it’s pretty special.”

All players who placed among the top 50 and ties earned a share of a prize purse totalling nearly $35,000. Final tourney results can be viewed on the pgabc.org website.

