Surrey Eagles outshoot Silverbacks, but lose in overtime

Salmon Arm Silverbacks goaltender Nic Tallarico and Surrey Eagles forward Ty Westgard – both alums of the major-midget Valley West Hawks – get reaquainted in front of the Salmon Arm net during Thursday morning’s game at the BCHL Showcase in Chilliwack. (Garrett James photo)

The Surrey Eagles outshot the Salmon Arm Silverbacks by a wide margin Thursday, but still came up on the short end of the scoreboard in a 3-2 overtime loss at Chilliwack’s Prospera Centre.

The Eagles – who now sit third in the BC Hockey League’s Mainland Division after picking up a point for the OT loss – outshot their Okanagan counterparts 48-18 in the game, which was the Birds’ first of the BCHL Showcase event being held until Sunday.

Surrey peppered Salmon Arm netminder Nic Tallarico – a former Valley West Hawk – with 20 shots in the first period, but managed just one goal near the end of the period, off the stick of Eagles’ rookie winger Mackenzie Merriman, a South Surrey native.

The Silverbacks tied the game in the second period when Rhett Kingston was able to put the puck behind Surrey goalie Alex Horawski, and Salmon Arm’s Marcus Mitchell made it 2-1 six minutes into the third period. Eagles captain Jordan Robert tied the game 10 minutes later, however, and the game was into extra time.

Each team had one shot on goal in the overtime session, and Salmon Arm escaped with the win on Austin Chorney’s first goal of the season.

The Eagles play the second and final game of the BCHL Showcase Sunday, 4 p.m. at the Prospera Centre, against the Trail Smoke Eaters.