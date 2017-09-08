Stealth will make December debut

Local lacrosse fans are getting an early Christmas gift this year: they won’t have to wait until January to watch the Vancouver Stealth.
The National Lacrosse League has bumped up the start of the 2018 regular season with the Vancouver Stealth set to debut on Dec. 8.
Last year, the league began the season in late December and the Stealth did not play until the first week of January.
Vancouver will host the Colorado Mammoth on Dec. 8 at the Langley Events Centre.
The Mammoth ended Vancouver’s season in the NLL post-season in 2017.
“We take great pride in developing the best possible schedule for both our fans and teams,” said NLL commissioner Nick Sakiewicz, in a press release.
Six of the Stealth’s 18 games will be on Friday nights with the remaining dozen on Saturday nights.
Vancouver does have one weekend featuring back-to-back games as they are in Colorado on Jan. 26 before returning to the LEC to host the defending champion Georgia Swarm the next night.
The Stealth also have two home-and-home series, one against the Saskatchewan Rush in early February and the other against the Mammoth in March.
Vancouver also plays three consecutive home games March 31, April 13 and April 21.
Dec. 8 at Colorado
Dec. 15 Calgary
Dec. 29 at New England
Jan. 6 Toronto
Jan. 13 at Buffalo
Jan. 26 at Colorado
Jan. 27 Georgia
Feb. 3 at Saskatchewan
Feb. 10 Saskatchewan
Feb. 24 New England
March 3 at Saskatchewan
March 17 Colorado
March 24 at Colorado
March 31 Calgary
April 13 Saskatchewan
April 21 Calgary
April 28 at Georgia