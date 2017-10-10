Stealth set to retire No. 6

Curtis Hodgson’s No. 6 jersey will soon hang in the rafters of the Langley Events Centre

The Vancouver Stealth are set to retire the No. 6 jersey of Curtis Hodgson prior to the team’s Feb. 10 game at the Langley Events Centre. Hodgson retired this off-season after 13 seasons with the Stealth, including the past four as captain. Gary Ahuja Langley Times file photo

Number 6 is about to become sacred.

The Vancouver Stealth are retiring the No. 6 jersey of Curtis Hodgson, the man who has played the most ever games for the Stealth franchise.

Hodgson played in 211 National Lacrosse League regular season games over 13 seasons, all with the Stealth. He only missed five games over that span and serves as captain for the past four seasons.

This marks the first jersey retirement in Stealth franchise history.

The ceremony will take place prior to Vancouver’s Feb. 10 home date at the Langley Events Centre against the Saskatchewan Rush.

“It is fitting that our first retired jersey will be Curtis Hodgson’s. He had a remarkable career and has represented the Stealth with class and dignity for over a decade,” said Vancouver president and general manager Doug Locker.

“We could not be more proud of Curtis and want to honour him in a way that his career deserves.”

The 36-year-old defenceman from Burnaby has been with the team since 2005 and scored 35 goals and 105 points while collecting 708 loose balls. He won the NLL’s Champion’s Cup in 2010 while also helping the team reach the finals in both 2011 and 2013.

Hodgon retired this off-season but will remain with the organization as director of the Stealth Lacrosse Academy and Junior Stealth program, as well as working with the Stealth coaching staff on player development.

Hodgson is also a vice-principal in Burnaby.

The Stealth — and new captain Matt Beers — begin training camp on Nov. 3.

