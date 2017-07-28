Stealth bring back top teammate

Joel McCready (right) is back for two more seasons with the Vancouver Stealth. Gary Ahuja Langley Times file photo

With the Vancouver Stealth on the verge of what he feels is something special, Joel McCready is coming back in hopes of helping the team take the next step.

“We have been building something special together and I think we are very close to reaching our ultimate goal,” he said.

“I am very proud to be a part of this team, we are very determined to do whatever it takes to win and we I guarantee that we will be ready from day one.”

This past year saw the Stealth make the National Lacrosse League post-season with a 9-9 record, the first time they made the playoffs since relocating to the Langley Events Centre for the 2014 season.

McCready, who joined the team for the 2015 season after winning a pair of Champion’s Cups with the Rochester Knighthawks, signed a two-year contract to rejoin the Stealth.

He was originally drafted eighth overall by Rochester in the 2008 NLL entry draft.

“Joel is a huge part of our franchise and we could not be happier today to have him signed for another two years,” said Doug Locker, Vancouver’s president and general manager.

“He is a great player, an unreal person and a superior teammate and we look forward to big things from him this season.”

In 54 games for the Stealth, McCready has scored 78 goals and 139 points while collecting 173 loose balls. He also showed his versatility in 2017 playing both offence and defence.

He was also a finalist for the 2017 NLL teammate of the year award, the third straight season he was nominated. McCready won the award in 2015.

