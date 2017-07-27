Gabrielle Hack tries to clear the high-jump bar during last weekend’s BC Junior Development Track and Field meet. (Aaron Hinks photo)

South Surrey, White Rock athletes score medals at junior development track meet

Ocean Athletics hosted meet after last-minute move from Kelowna

The trophy cases of Ocean Athletics’ athletes are going to need expanding, after a medal-filled showing at B.C. Junior Development Track and Field Championships, which were held at South Surrey Athletic Park on the weekend.

The club cleaned up at the province-wide youth event – which was moved to South Surrey from Kelowna, due to wildfire-related air-quality concerns.

Many Ocean athletes finished the weekend with multiple medals, led by six-time podium finisher Tayla Kempf. The 10-year-old won four gold medals – in javelin, shotput, high jump and long jump – a silver in 60-m hurdles, and added a bronze in the 60-m.

Other multiple-medal winners included Ajax Shen and Aiden Turner, who won five apiece. The 13-year-old Shen won silver in the 200- and 300-m, and bronze in 80-m hurdles, 100-m dash and long jump. Turner won gold in 12-year-old boys 80-m and 200-m hurdles, and bronze in three events: 300-m dash, high jump and javelin.

Taylor Kleinschmidt won gold in the 12-year-old girls 300-m race – teammate Leah Peters won bronze – and also the long jump, and added two bronze medals, in the 100-m and 200-m dashes.

Peters also won bronze in 80-m hurdles and long jump.

Eve Antscherl, in the 10-year-old girls division, won bronze in 60-m hurdles, silver in discus and was fourth in the 60-m dash. Oscar Antscherl also managed a podium finish, winning bronze in the nine-year-old boys 60-m race.

Other winners included: Caiden Lee (gold, 12-year-old boys 1,200-m; silver, 800-m); Tommaso Fronteddu (bronze, nine-year-0ld boys 600-m); Campbell Kinsman (bronze, 13-year-old boys 200-m); Maella Hodgson (silver, 11-year-old girls 1,000-m); Natalie Selvage (bronze, 11-year-old girls 1,000-m); James Hodgson (silver, 11-year-old boys, 1,000-m and javelin); Austin Selvage (silver, nine-year-old boys 1,000-m); Lindsay Cyr (gold, 12-year-old girls 200-m hurdles, shotput and discus); Kelsa Kempf (gold, 12-year-old girls high jump; Benn Carr (gold, 12-year-old boys high jump); Connor Nichol (gold, 11-year-old boys high jump, silver in long jump); Marcos Marrero (silver, nine-year-old boys high jump); Natalie Pinto (bronze, 12-year-old girls discus); Mia Sage (gold, 11-year-old girls discus, silver in shotput); Meagan McKay (gold, 10-year-old girls discus, silver in javelin); Kailey McKay (bronze, 10-year-old girls discus and javelin); Natalie Pinto (bronze, 12-year-old girls hammer throw); Deven Marrero (silver, 12-year-old boys hammer and javelin); Thomas Cizmol (silver, 13-year-old boys javelin); Mackenzie Hack (silver, 12-year-old girls javelin); Ryan Cyr (gold, 12-year-old boys shotput); Arjan Gillan (gold, 11-year-old boys shotput); and Rhys Dobson (bronze, 10-year-old boys shotput).

Most Read