Vancouver Canucks mascot Fin and former NHL defenceman Dave Babych (right) speak to youngsters taking part in Semiahmoo Minor Hockey’s Learn To Play program on Oct. 29 at South Surrey Arena. (Devin Manky photo)

Semiahmoo Minor Hockey, Canucks help youth learn the game

Weekend introduction sessions have included team alumni, mascot Fin

A handful of Semiahmoo Peninsula youngsters have been getting their first taste of hockey this fall – and have been getting a little guidance from members of the Vancouver Canucks alumni along the way.

This season, Semiahmoo Minor Hockey Association has partnered with the Canucks and the National Hockey League to run a Learn To Play program, which is open to interested youth who are not currently registered in a minor-hockey program.

Players were signed up through the Canucks organization, and outfitted in gear courtesy of the NHL and equipment company, CCM. In turn, Semiahmoo Minor Hockey provided ice time at South Surrey Arena, as well as coaches.

And on Oct. 29, the rookie players were joined not just by coaches and a Canucks alumni member – in this case, former defenceman Dave Babych – but also by Canucks mascot, Fin, as well.

“Semi Hockey is hopeful that many of these families will continue their hockey journey as members of the Semiahmoo Minor Hockey Association in the future, and become lifelong lovers of the game,” Dave Newson, executive director of Semi Hockey, told Peace Arch News.

The weeks-long program wraps up Nov. 19.

 

Dave Babych gives a few tips to a young skater. (Devin Manky photos)

