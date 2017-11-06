Seaquam Seahawks edge Fraser Heights for PAN Classic volleyball title

Semiahmoo Secondary Grade 9s Emma Wubs (left) and Izzy Forsyth jump to make a block against White Rock Christian Academy during the opening game of the Peace Arch News Classic Friday afternoon at Semiahmoo. (Aaron Hinks photo)

The Seaquam Seahawks are queens of the court for the second year in a row.

The Delta-based senior girls volleyball squad claimed top spot at the 20-team Peace Arch News Classic tournament Saturday evening at Semiahmoo Secondary, after a 2-0 (25-17, 25-13) victory over Fraser Heights Secondary in the championship game.

It was the second time in as many years that the Seahawks will have their name engraved on the trophy – they edged the Semiahmoo Totems for the title in 2016. And though they won this year’s final in two straight games, the first of the two required a come-from-behind effort, as Fraser Heights jumped out to an early lead before the defending champs clawed back and took the lead.

“It was a great result for Seaquam, and a great game – the tournament (as a whole) had some very competitive volleyball,” said tournament organizer Gord Houchen, who also serves as head coach of the Totems’ Grader 9 girls team that finished 10th out of 20 teams.

The bronze medal went to Winston Churchill Secondary, after the Vancouver school edged West Vancouver 2-1 (25-13, 25-23, 15-8). Rounding out the top five was Moscrop Secondary, which beat Surrey’s Johnston Heights in the fifth-place tilt.

As defending champions, as well as one of the province’s top senior girls teams – they’re ranked third in B.C. AAAA rankings – it was not a huge surprise to see the Seahawks advance to Saturday’s final, Houchen said. However, he was impressed with the play of Fraser Heights, who overcame a fourth-place finish in their pool to advance all the way to the final.

“They had a hot run on Saturday,” he explained.

Seaquam was led by tournament MVP Bryn Pasin, who was especially good against Fraser Heights.

“She was pretty dominant in the final,” Houchen said. “She had a couple great hits, a few blocks… she was a difference maker out there, for sure.”

In addition to Pasin’s MVP nod, her teammate, Haley Ahonen, was named to the tournament’s all-star team. Other all-stars included Kate Sykes (West Vancouver), Sasha Misharopova (Winston Churchill), Caitlyn Hughes (Winston Churchill) and Grace Workington (Fraser Heights).

South Surrey volleyball courts will stay busy this week, as Earl Marriott hosts the Grade 9 girls Fraser Valley Championships. The tournament began Monday, and was set to feature Semiahmoo – the No. 1 after winning a Surrey championship earlier this month – as well as Earl Marriott and Seaquam.