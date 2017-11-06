Semiahmoo Secondary Grade 9s Emma Wubs (left) and Izzy Forsyth jump to make a block against White Rock Christian Academy during the opening game of the Peace Arch News Classic Friday afternoon at Semiahmoo. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Seaquam Seahawks edge Fraser Heights for PAN Classic volleyball title

Delta squad wins South Surrey tournament for second year in a row

The Seaquam Seahawks are queens of the court for the second year in a row.

The Delta-based senior girls volleyball squad claimed top spot at the 20-team Peace Arch News Classic tournament Saturday evening at Semiahmoo Secondary, after a 2-0 (25-17, 25-13) victory over Fraser Heights Secondary in the championship game.

It was the second time in as many years that the Seahawks will have their name engraved on the trophy – they edged the Semiahmoo Totems for the title in 2016. And though they won this year’s final in two straight games, the first of the two required a come-from-behind effort, as Fraser Heights jumped out to an early lead before the defending champs clawed back and took the lead.

“It was a great result for Seaquam, and a great game – the tournament (as a whole) had some very competitive volleyball,” said tournament organizer Gord Houchen, who also serves as head coach of the Totems’ Grader 9 girls team that finished 10th out of 20 teams.

The bronze medal went to Winston Churchill Secondary, after the Vancouver school edged West Vancouver 2-1 (25-13, 25-23, 15-8). Rounding out the top five was Moscrop Secondary, which beat Surrey’s Johnston Heights in the fifth-place tilt.

As defending champions, as well as one of the province’s top senior girls teams – they’re ranked third in B.C. AAAA rankings – it was not a huge surprise to see the Seahawks advance to Saturday’s final, Houchen said. However, he was impressed with the play of Fraser Heights, who overcame a fourth-place finish in their pool to advance all the way to the final.

“They had a hot run on Saturday,” he explained.

Seaquam was led by tournament MVP Bryn Pasin, who was especially good against Fraser Heights.

“She was pretty dominant in the final,” Houchen said. “She had a couple great hits, a few blocks… she was a difference maker out there, for sure.”

In addition to Pasin’s MVP nod, her teammate, Haley Ahonen, was named to the tournament’s all-star team. Other all-stars included Kate Sykes (West Vancouver), Sasha Misharopova (Winston Churchill), Caitlyn Hughes (Winston Churchill) and Grace Workington (Fraser Heights).

South Surrey volleyball courts will stay busy this week, as Earl Marriott hosts the Grade 9 girls Fraser Valley Championships. The tournament began Monday, and was set to feature Semiahmoo – the No. 1 after winning a Surrey championship earlier this month – as well as Earl Marriott and Seaquam.

Previous story
‘Banner day’ for Earl Marriott Secondary’s swim team

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey father, journalist’s ‘only hope’ to beat cancer is costly trial

Friends, family hope to raise more than US$500K to ‘help Kev live’

UPDATE: No arrests after Cloverdale shooting

Police say this was the 47th shooting in Surrey so far in 2017, which is a decline from last year

Cloverdale ice complex construction delayed

North Surrey project is on target, but contractor prices are coming in high for Cloverdale’s arena

WATCH: Remembrance Day video features Cloverdale cenotaph, Veteran’s mural

19-year-old Cloverdale filmmaker Parker Leiper asks you to remember

Hawthorne park’s fate to be decided today

Opponents say Surrey council ‘signing the death of their political career’ if they approve controversial plan

VIDEO: New overdose campaign hopes to ‘start the conversation’

Talk to loved ones about their drug use before it’s too late, Fraser Health urges

LETTER: First Nations defending their waters

Response to Tom Fletcher from salmon farm occupiers

‘Fraser Valley Goes to War’ talk in Surrey features local historian

‘Canucks in Khaki’ book author at Cloverdale rec centre on Nov. 18

B.C. to hike distracted driving penalties by $740

Two tickets over three years could net fines of up to $2,000

Millennials more likely to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies: poll

Canadians between 18 and 34 are the ones most likely to pay their respects in person

Study finds ‘alarming rate’ of OD deaths among young Indigenous people in B.C.

Indigenous people are 13 more times likely to die of drug OD related deaths

New Cirque du Soleil show combines talents of gymnasts and skaters

Crystal comes to Abbotsford Centre for eight shows in April

Giants hold off Kamloops Blazers to earn weekend split

Vancouver’s 5-4 win in Kamloops Saturday highlighted by fine goaltending, balanced scoring

Lower Mainland cities top investment lineup: report

Should you buy and hold, rent to own, or fix to flip?

Most Read